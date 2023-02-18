Union wrestling placers

Union wrestling posted two individual state champions on Saturday in Salem: Canaan Spears, third from left, and Thomas Potter, fourth from left. Also placing were Johnny Satterfield, Izaak Keith, Bryce Ramey and Zach Hall.

 Contributed

SALEM — Two Union wrestlers brought home the gold and another was a silver medalist at Saturday’s VHSL Class 1/2/3 state championships.

Thomas Potter, completing in the 165-pound weight class, completed a 43-3 season with a pinfall of Chatham’s Matthew Marlowe in 3:23. Canaan Spears (44-2) also won a state title at 120 with a fall over Nathan Stewart of James River in 5:22.

