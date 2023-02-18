Union wrestling posted two individual state champions on Saturday in Salem: Canaan Spears, third from left, and Thomas Potter, fourth from left. Also placing were Johnny Satterfield, Izaak Keith, Bryce Ramey and Zach Hall.
SALEM — Two Union wrestlers brought home the gold and another was a silver medalist at Saturday’s VHSL Class 1/2/3 state championships.
Thomas Potter, completing in the 165-pound weight class, completed a 43-3 season with a pinfall of Chatham’s Matthew Marlowe in 3:23. Canaan Spears (44-2) also won a state title at 120 with a fall over Nathan Stewart of James River in 5:22.
The Bears barely missed out on a third state title as Johnny Satterfield lost to Ethan Flowers 3-2 in a tiebreaker in the 175-pound championship match.
Other top Union grapplers were Bryce Ramey finishing fourth at 126, Izaak Keith, who placed fifth at 190, and Zach Hall, the sixth-place finisher at 215.
Wise Central’s Brady Sturgill reached the championship round in the heavyweight division. He was pinned by Nathan Lopez from Woodstock in the 285 final.
Lukey Josey finished fourth at 215, while Jude Davis at 150, Landon Davis at 144 and Kelan Ventro at 113 all posted fifth-place finishes.
Eastside’s Colton Kline worked his way through the consolation rounds to finish third in the 150-weight class. He pinned Noah Wright from Mathews in 1:56 in their third-place match.
Castlewood posted a pair of runner-up finishes. Adam Gibson was the silver medalist at 113, losing a 6-5 decision to Grundy’s Bryce Looney in the championship round. Slade Castle lost a 6-3 decision to Carson Griffey from Grundy in the 138 final.
Terrance Jones at 106 and Bradley Steffey at 190 each placed fourth in their weight classes.