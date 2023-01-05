BIG STONE GAP - Thomas Potter’s unbeaten streak came to an end recently.
He still remains one of the top wrestlers in the region and the state.
Potter, a junior at Union, sports a career wrestling record of 67-2.
In his third year of the varsity wrestling program, he remains unbeaten against VHSL opponents.
His two losses came last month in the Beast of the East Tournament at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., a tournament that featured 137 schools from throughout the Southeast portion of the U.S.
The always-humble Potter has a resume that includes two VHSL state championships, two Region 2D championships and a NHSCA Freshman All-American Honor.
He was also named the Region 2D Wrestler of the year last season.
LIFELONG LOVE
Potter has had a love for most of his life.
It started about the same time that he started in school.
“I was six years old and went to school in Norton and I was asked about wrestling,” he recalled.
He started some weekend wrestling and fell in love with the sport from the start.
Since then the hard work and training has been a labor of love for Potter.
His love expanded from youth wrestling in Norton to club wrestling as he got older.
He regularly journeyed to wrestle with the Hammer Wrestling Club in Abingdon and represented the club throughout the region and beyond.
When the high school season is over, Potter continues his club wrestling as a member of the Tennessee Wrestling Academy in Kingsport.
He makes trips three and four times a week to compete against some of the top wrestlers from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee at the academy.
Potter also spends time on the road traveling to off-season tournaments throughout North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware and other states to compete against some of the top wrestlers in the country.
A TEAM SPORT
While Potter has several individual trophies and medals, he’s a team player.
One of Potter’s happiest moments was when his team won the Region 2D co-championship last season with John Battle.
It was the first regional wrestling team championship in Union’s history.
“It was really nice for the team,” Potter said. “A lot of other kids have bought into the program and what we’re doing and have come out. I think that will help make us stronger as a team.
“Winning the individual titles is nice, but I want to win as a team.”
THE FUTURE
While winning as a team is nice, Potter is also focused on his personal career on the mat.
The junior is a favorite to win two more regional and two more state titles.
He has a goal of landing a spot on a NCAA DI wrestling team in a couple of years and he’s already generating some interest from a few schools.
While he has made no official visits yet, Potter said he has had made unofficial visits to Duke, UT-Chattanooga, Appalachian State and Gardner-Webb.
While college is in the near future, Potter is concentrating most of his energies in the present and more top finishes for himself and his team.