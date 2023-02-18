Union Region 1D/2D indoor champs

Union won the Region 1D/2D boys indoor team title with 60 points by scoring the final six points with a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. 

 Contributed

SALEM — Drama unfolded in the final event at Friday’s Region 1D/2D indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College’s Kerr-Cregger Fieldhouse.

In the evening’s final event — the 4x400-meter boys relay — Union pulled out a third-place finish, a result that gained the Bears the needed points to win the team championship.

