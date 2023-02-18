SALEM — Drama unfolded in the final event at Friday’s Region 1D/2D indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College’s Kerr-Cregger Fieldhouse.
In the evening’s final event — the 4x400-meter boys relay — Union pulled out a third-place finish, a result that gained the Bears the needed points to win the team championship.
Going into the final race, Union was tied with Patrick Henry and Wise Central with 54 points. Neither opponent had entered a team, so all the Bears had to do was finish. They ultimately took the championship with 60 points.
Tazewell’s girls dominated in their team event, compiling 112 points.
The top three finishers in each individual event and relay automatically advanced to the VHSL Class 1 and 2 combined meet at Liberty on Feb. 27 and 28.
BIG DAY FOR HAMMONDS
Lee High super athlete Cassidy Hammonds had a standout day with wins in the 55-meter hurdles (9.16) and in the long jump (16-8½).
Hammonds also recorded a runner-up finish in the 55 dash. Virginia High’s TiShiyah Skinner scooted to the finish line in 7.35 seconds, topping Hammonds’ 7.69.
J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton was also a double-event winner, taking home gold in the 55 dash (6.81) and long jump (18-9¼).
Luke Collie won two events for Wise Central, taking the 300 (38.13) and 500 (1:12.36).
Tazewell got huge points from Abigail Rhudy, who won the 300 (43.67), 500 (1:26.27) and 1,000 (3:17.42).
Wise Central’s Alec Gent won the triple jump with a leap of 41-1.