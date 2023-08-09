BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Don’t be surprised to see Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson display more emotion this fall, perhaps looking upward after each touchdown he scores.
Not just because it’s his senior year. Not even because it’ll likely be his last opportunity to play football with twin brother Keyshawn and sophomore brother Carlos.
The upcoming 2023 campaign marks the Bears’ first football season since the Andersons lost their grandmother, as Maxine Ratliff passed away in April at age 72.
Even when she couldn’t attend Union’s games in person, Anderson knew his grandmother was watching live from home.
“I feel like this year is really for her,” Reyshawn said. “My grandma was like my best friend. It was a hard loss, but it gave me motivation to work hard for her … it really brought us together (as a family).”
LEADERS OF THE PACK
Reyshawn and Keyshawn Anderson give the Bears much-needed experience and leadership, as Union will start several underclassmen this year. But several of the current sophomores did start as freshman during last year’s 7-4 campaign.
Of course, Keyshawn will line up in the backfield behind the dual-threat Reyshawn. Carlos, who stands even higher than his 6-foot tall brothers, is projected to play at tight end and defensive end.
“Honestly, my line and running backs and my receivers help me out with everything really,” Reyshawn said. “They have to be a distraction, and I have to be a distraction for them. So it all works together … They’ve just put in the work, and our whole team’s put in the work, so it’s been a pleasure to watch really.”
READY TO ROAR
Reyshawn ran for nearly 20 touchdowns his junior year, including one TD as well as a 2-point conversion in Union’s playoff loss at Gate City.
But he can pass too, having attended quarterback camps at Ferrum and Emory & Henry to prepare for this year. And that’s when he wasn’t playing basketball or soccer for Union, though he currently intends to run track this spring.
“I’ve worked really hard this summer on my footwork, my three-step drop, just making sure me and my receivers’ timing are good and working on throwing the ball really,” Anderson said. “I also wanted to lead by example in the community, start helping out more. It all starts with that. Playing comes after that. You have to be a role model for the little kids and have the grades to do it. You never know who’s watching.”
Union kicks off the 2023 season Aug. 25 at Lee High.