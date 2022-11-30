WISE — Union used a fast start to open its girls basketball season Wednesday.
The Lady Bears jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back Wednesday on the way to a 59-19 victory over Rye Cove in the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s Prior Center.
Union (1-0) took advantage of solid shooting from Abby Slagle and Isabella Blagg and solid team defense to take the big win.
Slagle finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Blagg had 17 points.
“I think our team came ready to play,” Slagle said. “The last two weeks we’ve got after it in practice. They’ve been a little intense.”
The Lady Bears also took advantage of 26 Rye Cove turnovers to score 26 of their points in the win.
Union coach Kory Bostic said improving on defense is key for his team this year.
“That’s been a big point of emphasis for us. Since the first day of practice, our energy level and intensity, and we’ve got to be better defensively,” Bostic said. “I feel like tonight we came out defensively and set the tone. We played solid defensively, and that created some opportunities on the offensive end.
Coming off a Tuesday night win over Lee High, Rye Cove (1-1) struggled against a strong season debut from the Lady Bears (1-0).
“We knew coming in that Union is athletic and they’re a good ball team. We knew we were kind of out-manned,” Rye Cove coach Kelly Hood said. “I think we had the big eyes to begin the game, and we got a little bit intimidated, and it was hard to come back from that.
Madeline Love and Naquilla Harless each scored six points for the Lady Eagles.
WILLIAMS’ RETURN IS SUCCESSFUL
Sarah Williams’ return to J.I. Burton was a successful one for the Lady Raiders (1-0).
The sophomore, who transferred from Abingdon three years after leaving Burton to follow her father’s coaching move, scored a game-high 17 points, while fellow Burton sophomore Rehgan Sensabaugh scored nine points and had eight rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to a 45-35 win over Twin Valley.
“I knew coming in that it was going to be a big game,” Williams said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I was a little shaky at first. But I love my team, and the girls have really welcomed me with open arms, so I felt comfortable going in.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for three years. I’m feeling really good, and I’m ready to see how far we can take it.”
Haylee Moore led Twin Valley with 16 points.
DEFENSE
Leading 19-14 at halftime, Burton relied on its defense and took advantage of 12 second-half Twin Valley turnovers to score baskets in its transition game.
“After halftime we talked, and I thought we did better getting up on the ball,” Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “We’re quick, and we’ve got to use that to our advantage. That’s our goal, to push the ball.”
UP NEXT
The tournament’s losers bracket games take place Thursday with Thomas Walker playing Lebanon at 6 p.m., followed by Rye Cove facing Twin Valley in the nightcap.
The semifinal round is set for Friday with Burton facing Union at 6 p.m., followed by Wise Central taking on Richlands.