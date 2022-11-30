WISE — Union used a fast start to open its girls basketball season Wednesday.

The Lady Bears jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back Wednesday on the way to a 59-19 victory over Rye Cove in the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s Prior Center.

