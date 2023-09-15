BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — In emphatic fashion, Union’s football team sent a message to the rest of the commonwealth Friday night at historic Mitchell Stadium with a 27-14 win over defending Class 2 champion Graham.

The Bears (3-1) grounded and pounded their way all night, finishing with 261 rushing yards on 35 attempts in halting the G-Men's 33-game regular-season winning streak. The loss also stopped an 18-game home winning streak.

