BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — In emphatic fashion, Union’s football team sent a message to the rest of the commonwealth Friday night at historic Mitchell Stadium with a 27-14 win over defending Class 2 champion Graham.
The Bears (3-1) grounded and pounded their way all night, finishing with 261 rushing yards on 35 attempts in halting the G-Men's 33-game regular-season winning streak. The loss also stopped an 18-game home winning streak.
“We were the last team to beat them up here and it certainly gives us a lot of confidence,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “It’s impressive what they’ve built here. They’re going to be in the thick of things again come November, I’m sure.”
Union sophomore running back Keith Chandler stepped up big time with 17 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including the dagger score with 4:38 left in the third quarter that set the final margin.
Union senior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson rushed 12 times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was 3-of-6 passing with 30 yards.
“The key to the game was being able to run the football and stop them running the football,” Turner said. “The last few years, Graham has done that to us. To come out here and control the line of scrimmage was big for our guys. Hats off to Graham for fighting back and the game really was close.”
The G-Men (3-1) had numerous opportunities to score in the second half but cashed in only once.
After trading punts to start the third quarter, Graham quarterback Dalton Roberts was intercepted by Keyshawn Anderson with 6:52 left. Anderson returned it all the way to the 3-yard line, but the return was called back because of an illegal blocking penalty after the pick. That turning point set up Chandler’s second score.
A 40-yard slant pass completed to Gabriel Lilly from Roberts was Graham's lone second-half score.
What really won Union the game was the defensive play from the front seven. Union recorded six sacks and halted Graham on downs on the last two drives.
The crucial one came with 8:18 left in the game when Colton Brown brought down Roberts on fourth-and-19.
“Being able to stop Graham on downs right there was huge,” Turner said. “Our defense has played well all year, but they really stepped up right there.”
If the second half was bad for Graham, the first half was even uglier.
On the G-Men's second drive, they drove all the way to the Union 4 before kicker Dylan Nash clanked a 23-yard field-goal attempt off the upright.
Union capitalized on the opportunity. Reyshawn Anderson rumbled across from 8 yards out to cap a four-minute drive that covered 80 yards.
On the next Graham drive, star running back Ty’Drez Clements was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on fourth down.
The G-Men finally cashed in when offensive lineman Kaden Rotenberry recovered a fumble in the end zone to make the score 14-7.
Before the end of the half, Nash hooked a 22-yard field goal attempt and the G-Men came up empty for a third time before the break.
The game could not have started worse for the defending champs. Daniel Jennings fumbled on the first play of the game and Union recovered.
On the next play, Chandler took to the outside and scored from 43 yards to put Union on top 7-0 not even a full minute into the game.
“That really wasn’t even me,” Chandler said. “That was all my offensive line. I broke one tackle and I just saw open field.”
“We had the big hit to jar the ball loose and then Chandler busted one right up the gut,” Turner said. “That really got our momentum going early. We had a real physical game against Science Hill last week and it took us a few days to recover.”
FOR GRAHAM
Roberts was 13-of-22 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown. Clements had 81 yards on 16 carries but saw limited action in the second half because of a lingering ankle injury.
The G-Men had only five first downs in the second half and had 103 yards on the ground.
SEE YOU AGAIN?
Chandler — like most everyone else that was in attendance — expects the teams to meet again in the postseason. The Bears, however, now have the inside track to home-field advantage in the playoffs.
“It feels amazing to win up here, but I’m sure we’ll see them again,” he said. “Hopefully next time, it’ll be at Bullitt Park.”
UP NEXT
The Bears have a critical Mountain 7 District game next week at home against Gate City.
Graham hosts Southwest District foe Virginia High for homecoming.