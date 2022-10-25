Union, Gate City set for Mountain 7 tournament championship

Union's Jordan Shuler serves against Abingdon during Tuesday's Mountain 7 District tournament semifinals in Big Stone Gap. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court.

The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.

