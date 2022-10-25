BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court.
The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.
After the teams split their regular-season meetings, Union won a special playoff match Saturday to earn the district’s No. 1 seed and the right to host the Mountain 7 tournament as well as next week's Region 2D tournament.
LADY DEVILS FINISH STRONG
Gate City started slow but found its pace late in the first set Tuesday for 26-24, 25-12, 25-14 semifinal win over John Battle.
“We came out a little flat and didn’t do a very good job of moving our feet and taking care of serve-receive,” Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed said. “We were nonaggressive taking care of the serve. When we started doing that, we took off.”
No. 3 seed John Battle (19-6) was on the cusp of winning the first set, up 24-21, before the second-seeded Lady Blue Devils rallied. Gate City (19-7) reeled off five straight points, thanks in part to a kill from Rylee Hall and two aces from Rylee Blevins, to steal the set.
The Lady Devils used the momentum from the comeback to dominate the final two sets.
They scored the first six points in the second set and didn't trail again until the third set when Battle went up 3-1.
The Lady Trojans' lead was short-lived.
Gate City used a 4-1 run to go up 5-4 and didn't let up to close out the victory.
Makayla Bays led Gate City with 17 kills, 11 digs and five aces, and Hall finished with 11 kills.
Peyton Taylor recorded 33 assists and had four aces, Lexi Ervin had seven kills and Blevins finished with 34 digs for the Lady Devils.
John Battle was led up front by Jacqueline Hill with five kills, and Mackenzie had eight assists.
Defensively, the Lady Trojans got 16 digs from Allison Smith.
LADY BEARS GET RECORD WIN
In Tuesday’s second semifinal match, Union got 11 kills and 14 digs from Jordan Shuler and 11 kills from Shay Henderson in a 25-23, 25-21, 25-14 win over Abingdon.
The Lady Bears (26-2) — who broke the school record for wins in a season — got nine kills and 13 digs from Isabella Blagg and Brooke Bailey had 40 assists. Gracie Gibson led the defensive attack with 23 digs.
Gracie Statzer recorded 11 kills, 14 digs and three blocks and Rebecca Belick had nine kills to lead Abingdon (10-15).
Ella Kiser finished with 11 assists and 12 digs for the Lady Falcons and Riley Cvetkovski contributed 15 digs.