WISE — The team scoring in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District boys cross country championships at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds was so close Union coach Mark Castle was not sure if his team had won.
“Did we win it?” Castle asked when approached by the media after the meet. “We were trying to count and it got so tight in there at the end we couldn’t tell who did it. We were just talking and I said ‘I hope he’s coming to us.’ ”
Through the first five runners Union tied Abingdon with 37 points each.
Union’s sixth runner Matthew Blanton finished 16th, ahead of Abingdon’s Henry Pillion (19th) and Luke Gibson (21st) to give the Bears the tie-breaking win and Union’s first Mountain 7 District championship since 2019.
“That’s awesome,” Castle said after getting the official word his team had won the district crown.
The victory over Abingdon was the first time this season Union defeated the Falcons.
“We didn’t get the best start, and they stressed me out a little bit,” Castle said. “But they closed well. I got great kids. They’re awesome and they work hard.”
The Bears, the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions who also won a state title in 2019 and finished third in the state in 2020, will seek their fifth consecutive Region 2D championship on Nov. 2 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
Abingdon will compete in the Region 3D championships next week at Martinsville.
Wise Central finished third in the team standings with a score of 58 to qualify for the regional championship, followed by Lee High with a 106.
John Battle (123) and Gate City (161) rounded out the team scores.
Central and Lee High both qualified as teams to compete in the regional championships.
Abingdon’s Jack Bundy won the individual championship with a time of 16:50.6.
MOUNTAIN 7 GIRLS
Led by Makaleigh Jessee’s time of 19:40.4, Abingdon took five of the top spots to cruise to a team championship with 19 points.
Jessee’s win was the senior’s fourth straight district championship.
Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp finished second with a 20:21.3 to help the Lady Warriors to a second-place finish with 56 points.
Central, John Battle (65 points) and Union (97) all qualified for next week’s regional championships at Sugar Hollow.
RYE COVE GIRLS, CASTLEWOOD BOYS WIN CUMBERLAND
Rye Cove edged out J.I. Burton, the only two complete teams, 25-30 to win the Cumberland District championship.
Both teams advance to next week’s Region 1D championships in Wise.
Eastside freshman Shelby Stanley won the individual crown with a time of 21:45.5.
“It’s pretty great,” Stanley said of taking the district title. “I just had to push through. I was pretty tired, but I just had to keep going, and I knew I could do it.”
In the boys championships, Castlewood grabbed three of the top four spots to claim the district title.
Adam Gibson won the individual championship with a time of 17:43.3 to lead the Blue Devils.
J.I. Burton, led by Robert Emershaw’s second-place finish, and Rye Cove finished second and third in the team competition with 34 and 63 points.
All three teams advance to the regional championships next week.