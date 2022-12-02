WISE — Familiar foes will meet in Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Mountain 7 District and Wise County foes Central and Union pulled out semifinal wins Friday night in the girls' basketball tournament underway at the UVA Wise Prior Center. Union held off a determined J.I. Burton squad 56-51 and Central claimed a 61-50 victory over Richlands.

