WISE — Familiar foes will meet in Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Mountain 7 District and Wise County foes Central and Union pulled out semifinal wins Friday night in the girls' basketball tournament underway at the UVA Wise Prior Center. Union held off a determined J.I. Burton squad 56-51 and Central claimed a 61-50 victory over Richlands.
TIEBREAKER
The Lady Bears erased a 49-49 tie by outscoring the Lady Raiders 7-2 over the final 1:32. The tight game featured 11 lead changes and five ties, including three in the game's final 3:33.
Abby Slagle led the Lady Bears (2-0) with 23 points before fouling out. Brooke Bailey added 16 and Isabella Blagg scored 14.
Slagle found foul trouble in the second half but played most of the fourth quarter until drawing her fifth.
“She’s a two-time all-region player. Obviously, we need her and she’s a big part of what we are,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “But we’ve got a lot of great players and it just takes them all being out there together and keeping everything meshed and working the way we want it to work.”
Slagle was glad to get out of the game with a victory.
“It was a scary one. A close game for sure,” Slagle said. “At halftime we talked a lot about coming out with grit and intensity and not giving up and handling the adversity. I think our team did that, especially when we got down in the fourth quarter.”
Bostic also noted his team's ability to weather the challenges from Burton (1-1).
“That’s one of the biggest things I think I’m proud of this team for," Bostic said. "We were able to face a little bit of adversity and overcome it. I told them in the locker room, I don’t think last year or the year before we would have won this game. But our handling of adversity and mental toughness really showed tonight.”
Sarah Williams, back at Burton after spending the last three years at Abingdon, scored a team-high 20 points.
“She’s stepped in and has been a leader from the get-go,” Lady Raiders coach Terry Sturgill said. “She’s a coach on the floor. And they listen to her. They trust her.
“That was a great game,” Sturgill added. “Take my hat off to Union. Union shot the ball well.”
MCAMIS LEADS THE CHARGE
Sophomore sensation Emmah McAmis led the Lady Warriors (2-0) with 32 points and eight rebounds.
“I guess we needed all 32 of those points,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “That’s when you want players to step up for you. She did a good job tonight, as always. Sometimes we just have to turn her loose and let her go.”
McAmis, the reigning Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year, said she’s more comfortable in a leadership role this season.
“This year I just need to step up and be a leader. More so this year,” McAmis said. “Definitely in the big games like this, you have to come out and play to win. That’s the big thing. And play for my teammates.”
Dotson said the game was a learning experience.
“At this point of the season it’s not about what the score is. It’s about doing things right and trying to get better,” the veteran coach said. “I’ll give them credit. They exposed a few things tonight that we’re going to have to get better at.”
Central built a 33-19 halftime lead then withstood the Lady Blue Tornado's second-half push.
Richlands coach Tom Rife said battling back against a team like the Lady Warriors is a challenge.
“We dug a hole early and we were playing against a team that has been through tight games before,” Rife said. “We dug it fast and we had to dig out of it slowly.”
Annsley Trivett led Richlands (1-1) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Addy-Lane Queen added 10 points.
SATURDAY GAMES
The tournament concludes Saturday with four games at the Prior Center.
The seventh-place contest features Cumberland District rivals Rye Cove and Thomas Walker meeting at 3 p.m., and Twin Valley faces Lebanon at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game.
After the 3-point shooting contest, Richlands plays J.I. Burton at 7 p.m. in the consolation game. The championship is set to follow at 8:30 p.m.