BIG STONE GAP — Bullitt Park was bathed in sunshine all afternoon, and that made for ideal running conditions at the annual Southwest Insurance Relays.

Union successfully defended the home oval, winning the boys team title with 157½ points, beating out Lee High by 31. Ridgeview claimed the girls crown with 141, squeaking by Lee High in second (133½ ).

