BIG STONE GAP — Bullitt Park was bathed in sunshine all afternoon, and that made for ideal running conditions at the annual Southwest Insurance Relays.
Union successfully defended the home oval, winning the boys team title with 157½ points, beating out Lee High by 31. Ridgeview claimed the girls crown with 141, squeaking by Lee High in second (133½ ).
SMALL IN NUMBERS, BIG ON HEART
Athletes like Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds took full advantage of the perfect weather.
The Lady Generals star junior trackster took home gold in four events, winning the long jump (16-8), triple jump (35-0), 100-meter hurdles (16.82) and the 300 hurdles (49.25), helping her squad nab runner-up honors.
She had a lot of help as well from freshman Savana Parsons, who won the 200 (27.65) and was third in high jump, triple jump and long jump.
The Lady Generals also won the 4x800 relay in 12:30.31 and the 4x100 in a sizzling time of 51.94 seconds.
The Big Stone Gap crew capped off the meet by winning the 4x400 relay by running 3:43.22.
BIG POINTS IN DISTANCE
The Bears were able to put up big points in the distance events in order to help secure the team title.
Dorian Almer claimed gold in the 1,600 (4:58.69) while teammates Landon Spain (second; 4:58.98) and Chad Douglas (third; 5:02.87) netted momentum-swinging points for home-standing Union.
Douglas came back to grab second in the 800 by running 2:12.62.
Almer was second in the 3,200 by running 10:26.93. Spain was fourth (11:06.98) while Gavin Bolling was fifth (11:09.64).
The 4x100 relay, which has been solid all season, ran 44.87 to claim gold and flip some big points with Lee High.
Contributing to the Bears’ winning team effort was Gabe Sneed, who doubled up by winning the discus (136-1) and shot put (46-1½).
OTHER WINNERS
Castlewood had a pair of winners on the girls side as Anna Summers took the discus title with a throw of 99-2 while speedster Madison Sutherland won the 100 dash in 13.14 seconds. Adam Gibson was the lone Blue Devil winner on the boys side, winning the 3,200 in 10:26.71.
Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore took the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.14 seconds. J.I. Burton’s Holden Hutchinson beat Kilgore in the 300s with a time of 42.78 to 43.19.
Burton’s Brayden Dutton won the 100 in 11.40. Lee High teammates Seth Cowden and Brayden Hammonds won the long jump and high jump respectively. Cowden’s winning leap was 20-6¾ while Hammonds cleared six feet to take gold.
Eastside’s Lexi Carter won the shot put with a throw of 33-6½, and teammate Shelby Stanley won the 3,200 in 13:10.56.
Ridgeview’s Koda Counts won the triple jump with a final jump of 39-2½.
Union’s Amelia Hamilton won the girls 1,600 with a time of 6:29.59. Wise Central’s Ameera Youmessi and Luke Collie were the victors at 400, turning the one-lap per in 1:06.02 and 52.24 seconds respectively. Collie Came back to win the 200 in 23.57.
Ridgeview’s Natalie Dingus took the 800 in 2:47.29, while Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam won the boys race in 2:12.01.