BEN HUR — Sunshine and mild temperatures made for perfect running conditions at Saturday's inaugural Pepsi Five Star Track and Field Invitational at the newly resurfaced Lee High track.Union's boys and Lee High's girls took home the team titles with 143 and 163½ points respectively.Lee High's Cassidy Hammonds won the long jump with a leap of 16-6½ and teammate Savana Parsons won the high jump with a clearance of 4-5. Parsons also won the triple jump with a leap of 34-10¼ — beating out Hammonds by four inches — and the 200-meter dash in 28.37.Hammonds won the long jump with a jump of 16-6½, the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.58, the 100 dash in 13.30 and 300 hurdles in 48.70. Union's Harper Potter won the discus with a heave of 91-4 while Lee High's Bryce Miller won the shot put with a throw of 40-7. Lee High's Carson Willis won the discus with a mark of 115-4.Holston's Mia Thompson won the girls shot put with a throw of 32-8.The Generals and Lady Generals won both 4x800 relays as the girls ran 13:02.04 and the boys crossed in 9:15.23.J.I. Burton's Brayden Dutton won the 100 in 11.72 while teammate Holden Hutchinson won the 110 hurdles in 16.77, the 300 hurdles in 43.58 and triple jump in 37-7½.Union's Dorian Almer claimed gold in the 1,600 in 4:55.11 and the 3,200 in 11:05.53. The Bears 4x100 relay team came out victorious in 45.91.