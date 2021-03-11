When last we visited the Three Rivers Conference in baseball, Elizabethton was considered the top dog.
The Cyclones didn’t get to prove it in 2020, but they will have another chance this year.
Giving serious chase will likely be Unicoi County, Sullivan East and dark horse candidate Sullivan South. Johnson County, Sullivan Central and Happy Valley fit into the mix as teams that will have to fight their way into the upper half of the league.
Here’s a look at each of the teams.
ELIZABETHTON
Cyclones coach Ryan Presnell is serious about winning, but there’s an added objective this year.
“My hope is to have a lot of fun,” Presnell said. “No need in talking a whole lot about where we’ve been, but it has been a long 12 months since last March in a lot of ways. We’re ready to hit the road, have some fun and compete better at the end of the year than we do at the beginning. If we get to do those three things safely, I consider us extremely blessed.”
On the mound, Presnell will put the ball in the hands of top pitchers Gage Treadway (Jr., rh) and Ashton Wilson (Sr., rh).
When the Cyclones produce a lot of runs, several hitters will likely be heavy in the mix with Bryson Rollins (Jr., ss) leading the way. Other top sticks include seniors Noah Rosato (1b), Zac Workman (of), Jaden Anderson (if) and Cooper Tipton, a versatile position player.
UNICOI COUNTY
When the Blue Devils line up, coach Chad Gillis expects them to have their competitive processes humming.
“I expect our guys to come out and compete every game,” Gillis said. “We are a very young team that lost an entire season in 2020, but we have some guys who can play. Defense and pitching should be strong points for us, but we have potential to put runs on the board.”
The pitching rotation will be anchored by senior left-hander Kaleb Metcalf and senior righty Jordan Bridges.
In the heart of the batting order, Gillis said he expects big contributions from Valentine Batrez (So., c), Lucas Slagle (1b, p, So.) and junior shortstop Gavyn Sawyer.
SULLIVAN EAST
Usually the Patriots bring some serious competitors to the mound, and this year should be no different.
Luke Hale, a senior right-hander, has signed with King University and will lead the mound attack. Senior Seth Chafin is also expected to be a key.
At the plate, opposing pitchers should have their hands full with junior first baseman Dylan Bartley.
“We are excited to get back to playing baseball,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “Once again I think it will be a very competitive conference.”
SULLIVAN SOUTH
It’s the last go-round for the Rebels, and coach Anthony Richardson wants his team to do it the right way.
“We want to compete and have a chance to make a run in the postseason,” Richardson said. “We want to close the school on a positive note. I hope we have a full season. Players just want to play.”
Leading the way on the mound will be junior right-hander Jackson Dean and sophomore lefty Drew Hoover.
The top hitters will include Isaac Haynie (Jr., cf), Hoover (of), Brody Ratliff (Jr., 1b), Sean Reed (Jr., 3b) and senior shortstop Eli Jennings.
JOHNSON COUNTY
Coach Pete Pavusek said the Longhorns have a chance to make some strides.
“We hope to get better and improve throughout the season,” Pavusek said. “Not playing for 23 months because of the pandemic has hurt.”
On the mound, Pavusek said he will rely on junior left-hander Asa Lewis and senior righty Stacy Greer.
Wielding the best aluminum will be Lewis and Greer along with senior Matt Mowery and junior Ethan Icenhour.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
The Cougars could have a slow path into becoming a top-notch baseball team, but coach Clay Colley said it’s the same for everybody.
“After losing a season last year and not having the opportunity to scrimmage this season, we expect everybody is going to be rusty in those first few weeks back,” Colley said. “That is a great opportunity for us to get a few early wins. Hopefully we can do that, and it sets a tone for the entire season. We expect to compete this season.”
On the hill, Colley will hand the ball often to Carson Tate (So., rh) and Hunter Stanley (Jr., rh).
In the everyday lineup, Colley said he will count on Tate (ss), Logan Bowers ©, Preston Staubus (cf, p) and Nathaniel Mullins (2b, p).
HAPPY VALLEY
It takes a starting point to get anywhere, and coach Todd Caldwell said his program will work from last year’s beginning.
“We hope to continue to build on the foundation we laid last year and be in the mix for the conference at the end of the year,” Caldwell said.
Top pitchers for the Warriors this season are expected to be senior Eli Ayers (rh) and junior Hunter Smith (rh).
When the Warriors get their turn at bat, tough outs should be Lucas Chausse (Sr., of, p), Smith (if), Andrew Little (Jr., of, p) and sophomore catcher Pedro Colunga.