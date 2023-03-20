GATE CITY — The old adage of never giving up was in full effect in Monday’s interstate baseball game at the Scott County Sports Complex where University High rallied from 17 runs down to stun Gate City 19-17.
The Buccaneers (1-4) overcame 11 errors to score 17 unanswered runs.
“Baseball is a weird game and we had a couple of guys coming from basketball that made some errors that they normally don’t make,” UH coach Josh Petty said. “We made a lot of pitching changes, but Sam Duncan came and threw a great ballgame. We took advantage of some mistakes and that’s why you never quit in this game.”
The Bucs trailed 17-2 entering the fourth inning after not mustering much against Blue Devils pitching. UH busted out of the slump, however, with an eight-run frame.
Then with bases loaded and one out, UH went ahead on leadoff hitter Cooper Steven’s two-run single in the seventh. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
“When it got to 17-10 with three innings to go, we started to think that if we could pepper in a couple of runs here and there that we might have a shot,” Petty said. “I’d like to say that when we were down 17-2 that we could still win it, but that’d be a lie.”
Gate City (1-1) saw its offense go cold over the final four frames, putting only five runners on base after having 25 in the first three innings.
Duncan, the third reliever, threw the final 4 2/3 innings. He earned his first varsity win by recording three strikeouts on 59 pitches with just two walks.
The Bucs used small ball to claw back in it. They stole eight bases, drew 11 walks and racked up 15 hits, only three for extra bases.
Drew Finney went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Knox Poston was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and River Kindle drove in three for UH.
Gate City drew 11 walks and had 11 steals. Dakoda McMurray was 2-for-4 with six RBIs and Brayden Cox was 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
The Blue Devils were done in by their pitching, their six hurlers combining for nine wild pitches and three hit batters.
Reliever Eli McMurray took the loss, but Gate City coach Austen Arnold blamed himself.
“I’ll take the blame for it,” Arnold said. “I had a guy (McMurray) out there pitching doing his thing and I took him out to try to save his arm. I made some decisions that put us in situations that we didn’t necessarily have to be in.”