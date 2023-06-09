SALEM — The dream season lives on for the Wise Central girls soccer team.
The Lady Warriors (17-3-2) advanced to the VHSL Class 2 championship game with a 2-0 semifinal win over Bruton (10-10-0) on Friday at Roanoke College.
Central will meet unbeaten Clarke County — a 6-0 winner over Glenvar in the other semifinal — at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at Roanoke College.
“I got into coaching for the long haul and I thought one day a team of mine would be playing for a state championship,” Central coach Matt Mullins said. “It came a lot quicker than I thought it would, and we’ve had a great run this year, but we’re not done yet.”
The teams went into the half scoreless. Central finally broke the drought when Sophia Stallard scored with less than 20 minutes left in the game.
The pressure off, the Lady Warriors' offense started flowing.
“Both teams were very defensive and very organized,” Mullins said. “We both had chances in the first half and nobody was able to get one.
“The first one came on a corner. It bounced off the top and Sophia was crashing the back post. Every coach in America always tells their kids to crash the back post on corners and it finally paid off for us.”
Less than 10 minutes later, Central struck again when Olivia Webb put one in the back of the net to virtually seal the deal.
“The pressure kept building and building and when we finally scored, it did relieve a lot of pressure,” Mullins said. “After the first goal, (Bruton) subbed their goalie out and in a moment of transition, Olivia saw her opportunity and made one from about 30 yards out.
“It went over the top of the goalie and into the net. She made a perfect hit on the ball.”
Goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton made 13 saves in recording a second straight shutout.
Central and Clarke County are meeting for a state championship for the second time this year. The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Warriors in March’s basketball finals in Richmond.
“We’re known as a basketball school because we’re there year in and year out,” Mullins said. “It’s definitely exciting to get to a championship game in another sport and we’ve got some tremendous female athletes at our school."
A common thread in the two championship matches is sophomore Abbie Jordan, who has played a key role for both teams. The soccer team’s motto — #believelikenate — is in memory of Jordan’s younger brother, Nate, who died in an ATV accident earlier this year.
“Abbie is a phenomenal person and we really didn’t know if she would come back out when she had the tragedy," Mullins said. "One day, she was ready and when she jumped back in, she didn’t miss a beat.
“We believe in togetherness and looking out for one another,” he added. “We show love for one another and support everyone. That’s in all aspects of soccer, team, family and community. We try to let that shine through each and every day.”
The Lady Eagles (23-0-0) have more than 170 goals this season while conceding fewer than 10. The task is certainly daunting, but the Norton crew embodies the age-old saying of “defense travels.”
“They’ve probably tripled our goal total for the season, but we’re a good defensive team,” he said. “We’re going to try to come up with a good plan. It’s going to have to take more than one or two tomorrow to win the game, but we’re going to work towards it.”