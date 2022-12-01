Twin Valley knocks off Rye Cove in PVNB Tip-Off

Rye Cove's Alexa Goins looks to dish the ball off in Thursday's PVNB Tip-Off Classic game against Twin Valley at UVA Wise's Prior Center. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net

WISE — Two Twin Valley players finished with double-double performances Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to a consolation bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Haylee Moore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Rayne Hawthorne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cheyanna Davis finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers to a 57-33 win over Rye Cove (1-2) in the season-opening girls basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s Prior Center.

