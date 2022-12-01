Twin Valley knocks off Rye Cove in PVNB Tip-Off

WISE — Two Twin Valley players finished with double-double performances Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to a consolation bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Haylee Moore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Rayne Hawthorne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cheyanna Davis finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers to a 57-33 win over Rye Cove (1-2) in the season-opening girls basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s Prior Center.
“We had pretty good balance,” Twin Valley coach Brian Moore said after watching his Lady Panthers improve to 1-1 on the season. “That’s what we want because we don’t have a lot of players. The more balance we get, the better off we are.
“We’ve got some younger players that haven’t been put in a position. They’re now getting the opportunity."
DEFENSIVE PRESSURE
Twin Valley took advantage of 22 Rye Cove turnovers to pull away from the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Panthers shot 41.2% (21 of 51) from the floor, but picked up big baskets when they needed them thanks to Rye Cove miscues.
Twin Valley scored 18 of its points off turnovers.
Rye Cove struggled with its shooting for the second time in as many nights.
The Lady Eagles hit 12 of 37 shots (32.4%) from the floor.
“We are trying to figure out our roles right now, and I feel like that has shown quite a bit,” Rye Cove coach Kelly Hood said. “We’re trying to fill in some spots that they’ve not really been in their entire basketball careers. We’re trying to figure that out.”
Lexie Holland led Rye Cove's scoring with nine points, while Gracie Turner pulled down eight rebounds.
Rye Cove is also focusing on playing a ball-control game, but Hood said her team has to be more focused on scoring when it finds itself behind.
“That has been stressed,” Hood said of playing a ball-control game. “I do want them to do that, but I also feel like we’re kind of not looking to score. So there’s kind of a flip side to that.
“We’re being a little bit too unselfish right now.”
SATURDAY CONSOLATION GAMES
With the loss, Rye Cove will face Cumberland District foe Thomas Walker Saturday in the tournament’s seventh-place contest at 3 p.m.
Twin Valley advanced to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. fifth-place game.
The Lady Panthers will take on Lebanon, which defeated Thomas Walker 64-26 in Thursday’s other consolation bracket game.
LADY PIONEERS WIN
Morgan Varney scored 16 points to lead a trio of Lebanon double-digit scorers in the big win over Thomas Walker.
Carey Keene added 14 points and eight rebounds for Lebanon, while Lia Beck finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Thomas Walker got a team-high 14 points from Kalli Woods.
SEMIFINALS
The tournament continues Friday with the semifinals.
Union faces off with J.I. Burton in a 6 p.m. contest, while host and defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Wise Central plays Richlands in Friday’s second semifinal.