There is one less school playing football in Southwest Virginia this year.
Twin Valley athletic officials announced Tuesday that the school is canceling the remaining nine games on its football schedule, primarily because of decreasing numbers on its roster.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances which have diminished our existing roster, Twin Valley High School regretfully announces the suspension of our varsity football program for the 2022 fall season,” Twin Valley athletic director Brian Moore said Tuesday in a release. “The administration and coaching staff have determined that this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”
WHAT HAPPENED?
Twin Valley had an open date on the first weekend of the season and played its first game Friday at Montcalm, West Virginia. Montcalm won 46-14.
The Panthers started the season with 18 players on the roster, but Moore said the numbers had declined by a couple and several of the remaining players have limited experience in football.
“Some of the players came out to help the team, but some of them have not played football before,” Moore said.
WHAT ABOUT OPPONENTS?
Among its nine remaining games, the Buchanan County school had three Black Diamond District contests scheduled: against Honaker, on Friday night, and with fellow Buchanan schools Grundy and Hurley.
Twin Valley was also scheduled to play at Twin Springs on Sept. 30, at Thomas Walker on Oct. 14 and to host Rye Cove on Oct. 21.
Canceling the season leaves the Panthers’ opponents with three options, according to the VHSL.
Mike McCall, director of communications for the VHSL, said Tuesday the teams can count the canceled game as a forfeit, schedule another opponent to have a 10th game or play a nine-game season.
If a team plays a nine-game season, the playoff power points accumulated during the season would be divided by nine, instead of 10, in determining the team’s regional playoff ranking.
WHAT'S THE FUTURE?
The decision to cancel the football season comes 30 years after Whitewood started its program. Whitewood later consolidated with Garden to form Twin Valley.
While the 2022 season is canceled at Twin Valley, Moore said football will continue at the school. Twin Valley has “good numbers” interested in playing football in the eighth-grade class, he said.
The program is looking at about 20 players from eighth grade who've expressed an interest in playing and could join the remaining varsity players for the 2023 season.
Moore said the school is in the process of developing a junior varsity/eighth-grade program for this fall.