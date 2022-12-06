NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs did not win its season opener Tuesday, but the Titans made it exciting down the stretch.
Trailing 58-35 after three quarters, Twin Springs scored 41 points in the final quarter before falling short to Tri-Cities Christian 78-76 in nondistrict boys basketball action.
Bradley Owens scored 20 of his game 33 points in the four quarter for Twin Springs (0-1), while Connor Lane added 18 of his 32 points in the final period.
But the effort from the duo fell just short after the Titans offense seemed to disappear in the second and third.
Twin Springs held a 19-18 lead after the first quarter before being outscored by the Eagles 24-8 in the second quarter and 16-8 in the third frame.
“It looked like we came out awake in the first quarter and then we went to sleep for two quarters,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “All the credit to them. They really shot the ball well tonight and kept us on our heels.
“I’m proud of the way guys battled there at the end and maybe had a shot to tie it and send it to overtime. But it was just too little too late.”
Tri-Cities coach Tyrone Smith coached both Twin Springs’ Owens and Lane in AAU basketball.
He was not surprised by the fourth quarter run led by the duo.
“I’ve coached them since they were in fifth grade and they’re by far some of the best scorers in the state of Virginia,” Smith said. “Those kids are phenomenal and hats off to Coach Webb. Those are great guys and this is a great environment. This was like Camden Indoor tonight. It was a great environment and I’m just glad we got out of it with a win.”
Smith had some pretty solid shooters on his squad, as well.
Lofton Looney, an eighth-grader for the Eagles, finished with 26 points, while Seth Britton knocked down eight 3-pointers to lead Tri-Cities in scoring with 27.
CHIPPING AWAY
The Eagles (5-5) seemed to be in good shape on the scoreboard after three quarters, but Twin Springs kept chipping away with baskets from Owens and Lane.
The Titans cut Tri-Cities’ lead to single digits with a basket from Owens with 1:14 left in the contest.
Twin Springs got a 3-point shot, a free throw and a basket from Lane in the span of nine seconds to cut the deficit to 76-72 with 32 seconds to play.
After a missed Tri-Cities free throw, Lane hit another shot with 19 seconds left to cut the lead to 76-74 before Looney hit two free throws on the other end to put the Eagles up by four.
A buzzer-beating basket from Twin Springs cut the final result to two points.
UP NEXT
Twin Springs faces another tough test Thursday with a road trip to Kentucky to face Letcher County Central.