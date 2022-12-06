NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs did not win its season opener Tuesday, but the Titans made it exciting down the stretch.

Trailing 58-35 after three quarters, Twin Springs scored 41 points in the final quarter before falling short to Tri-Cities Christian 78-76 in nondistrict boys basketball action.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos