Twin Springs senior Connor Lane has been a scoring machine all season, helping lead his team to a second straight Region 1D title and Class 1 state quarterfinals appearance before bowing out to eventual state runner-up George Wythe.
On Thursday, the sharpshooter was named the Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year after averaging 23.2 points, six assists and 2.5 steals per game. He finished his career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,945 points, only behind Stacy Ervin.
Had his sophomore season not been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to assume Lane would’ve been the sixth boy from Scott County to surpass 2,000 points.
Lane was named both the Region 1D and Cumberland District player of the year and will continue his career at the collegiate level at the University of Pikeville (Ky.).
COACH OF THE YEAR
In a record-setting year for Ridgeview in both the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D, head coach Evan McCowan reaped some of the biggest benefits.
After captaining the Wolfpack to its first district championship game and to the semifinals of the region tournament, McCowan has been named the Southwest Virginia coach of the year.
Ridgeview finished the season 18-9 and fell by two points to Virginia High in the region semifinals with a shot to win in the end.
The highly-talented Wolfpack — led by Chantz Robinette and Cannon Hill — finished in a tie for second with Gate City in the district standings before losing a one-game playoff at Lee High.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Abingdon senior Evan Ramsey was one of the hardest matchups on the defensive end for any team. The 7-foot center led the Falcons with an average of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game and has been named the Southwest Virginia defensive player of the year.
Ramsey played the entire second half and both overtime periods in Abingdon’s win over Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D tournament on a broken foot, too. Had he not gotten hurt, the Falcons would’ve given eventual Class 3 state champion Northside more of a game.
Ramsey recently announced on social media that he will continue his playing career at UVA Wise.
MOST PROMISING UNDERCLASSMAN
It was expected that Union freshman Kam Bostic would make an instant impact for the Bears. Those who said that were correct as he tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 points per game and has been named Southwest Virginia’s most promising underclassman.
Being a coach’s son, Bostic is sure to get better as he continues to gain valuable experience.
FIRST TEAM
Bradley Owens, Twin Springs (Sr.): The other half of the dynamic guard duo for the Titans, Owens averaged 20.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. He finished with 1,604 career points and will sign with King University next Tuesday.
Eli McCoy, Eastside (Sr.): McCoy was one of the hardest workers on the defensive end in Region 1D, being voted Cumberland District and Region 1D defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds along with 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Chantz Robinette, Ridgeview (Sr.): Robinette’s record-setting season for the Wolfpack included most points (656), single-game scoring (43), steals in a season (91) and 3-pointers made (91). He also graduated as the school’s leader in steals with 185 and scored over 1,000 points in his career. He’s currently unsigned, but wishes to play at the next level.
Cayden Dishman, Castlewood (Jr.): Barely missing any playing time — averaging 31 minutes per game — on an 0-23 team, Dishman was in the top five of Class 1 for scoring average with 24.6 points and 546 points on the season. He scored in double-figures in 22 of the 23 games and against an incredibly tough schedule that included every team in the Region 1D tournament except Honaker and Grundy.
Ethan Collins, Wise Central (So.): Collins, who was last year’s most promising underclassman, got better as the season went along and racked up some impressive numbers with a 21.5 scoring average. He also set the school single-game scoring record (44) in early February against Lee High. Collins racked up 181 rebounds and 100 assists on the season on a much-improved Warriors squad.
SECOND TEAM
Gunner Garrett, Gate City (Jr.): Garrett was the Blue Devils’ most consistent player as the season went long, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.
Cannon Hill, Ridgeview (Sr.): Hill leaves as Ridgeview’s all-time leading scorer (1,221) and rebounder (610). He averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Dayton Osborne, Abingdon (Sr.): The motor behind Abingdon’s successful run to the Mountain 7 title, Osborne averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game.
Brynnen Pendergraft, Lee High (So.): One of the shining stars to a constantly-improving Lee High team, Pendergraft did a little bit of everything for the Generals, averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Eli McMurray, Gate City (Jr.): Having a slightly down year from his sophomore campaign, McMurray was still able to put up 12 points and five assists per game.