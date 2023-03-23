Twin Springs senior Connor Lane has been a scoring machine all season, helping lead his team to a second straight Region 1D title and Class 1 state quarterfinals appearance before bowing out to eventual state runner-up George Wythe.

On Thursday, the sharpshooter was named the Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year after averaging 23.2 points, six assists and 2.5 steals per game. He finished his career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,945 points, only behind Stacy Ervin.

