At first glance, Ryan Horne may not look like the most athletic kid out there.
What the Twin Springs graduate and Campbellsville football-bound running back lacks in size, he makes up for by being the toughest one on the gridiron, hardwood or diamond.
He’s the kind of kid that could make Samson look sensitive.
On Friday, Horne became the second winner of the annual Bill Lane Award as Southwest Virginia’s male athlete of the year.
“When I got to Twin Springs, Ryan was a youngster playing middle school ball and we could see the potential that was there,” football coach Keith Warner said. “When Honaker beat us out by a tenth of a point for the playoffs a few years back, he took that to heart as a freshman.
“Anytime that you have younger guys that take something like that to heart, you know the program is in good hands.”
MEMORABLE LAST SEASON
Most noted for his prowess on the football field, Horne accumulated a school-record 2,204 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns without a fumble in just 10 games. That earned him Cumberland District player of the year and first-team All-Region 1D honors.
He was the Times News Southwest Virginia football player of the year for his impressive senior go-round.
“We knew Ryan was going to be special when he was younger,” Warner said. “He was so tough-nosed and the effort was always there. If you would’ve told me what he was going to do during his career at Twin Springs, I would’ve probably agreed with you, but not to the extent of what he did.”
The Titans have had one of the best runs in school history over the past two seasons, tallying a 15-5 record but losing in shootouts back-to-back years in the playoffs.
“That’s one of the best seasons in the Cumberland District’s history, I would say,” Warner noted. “Ryan has been a huge part of our success over the last two seasons, but he’ll always give credit to his lineman and being unselfish.”
The last two years really were breakout ones for the terrific Titans tailback, who finished with a school record for career rushing yards with 3,992.
Warner believes that had the Titans been able to win the shootout with Lebanon this past postseason, Horne would’ve been a strong pick for all-state, but it was not meant to be.
“After the loss to Norton last season, he was in the fieldhouse with us until 12:30 that night because he took that one hard,” Warner said. “His leadership skills came through after that week and we ended up having a great season.”
THE ULTIMATE “GLUE GUY”
When basketball season came around, seniors Connor Lane and Bradley Owens grabbed most of the attention with their high-flying scoring abilities.
But anyone watching saw that Twin Springs went as Horne went.
His stats of 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, two steals and three assists per game don’t necessarily jump off the page, but his intensity on the boards and on defense is what made the Titans a state tournament team.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with Ryan during basketball season,” Warner said. “He and I were in similar scenarios when I played. Ryan was really our glue guy in basketball and anybody that watched our basketball knew our success was due in huge part to how Ryan was doing.”
Horne is probably one of those players that looks at his knees after the game and says that if he didn’t get a floor burn then he wasn’t trying hard enough.
“What he brought to our team with his intensity, especially on defense, was unmatched,” basketball coach Ty Webb said. “We always put him on the best player on the opposing team and he made it tough on everyone that he guarded.”
The Titans ultimately saw their season end at the hands of eventual Class 1 runner-up George Wythe.
Lane and Owens will obviously be missed because of their superb scoring, but Horne’s tenacity is going to be hard to replace, too.
“He would outhustle and out-heart other people and that’s why we had him on the floor,” Webb said. “If we were down by 20 or up by 20, he was going to bring the same energy and set the tone for us every game.”
BOYS OF SUMMER
It only seems natural that Horne would also be a standout on the baseball field, too.
This past season, he batted .410, had a .520 on-base percentage, a 1.012 OPS and 16 stolen bases. He was a first-team all-district selection and made the Times News All-Southwest Virginia team.
“Ryan is the kind of player that every coach wants on their team,” Titans baseball coach Jared Finch said. “He is a hard-nosed kid that loves to compete. He will be missed, but we wish him nothing but the best.”
AWAY FROM SCHOOL
When Horne isn’t doing something sports-related — a rarity — he’s a role model for others that see him at Twin Springs.
“Ryan is an all-around great kid and he’s really laid back,” Webb said. “He turns that switch on and off, but when the game starts, he turns into a different animal.
“When you’re in a small town and in a small school like us, you’ve got the whole community looking at you. Ryan certainly fits the bill of a role model for a lot of the young people in our community being such a person of high character.”