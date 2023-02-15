Twin Springs, Eastside capture Cumberland semifinal victories From staff reports Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE — Twin Springs rolled over Rye Cove in the Cumberland District tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at the UVa-Wise Convocation Center.The Titans raced to a 25-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 67-47 victory.Ryan Horne led a three-pronged attack for the Titans with 20 points. Connor Lane contributed 18 points and Bradley Owens came through with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.Twin Springs went 6-for-13 from 3-point range, including a 3-for-4 effort by Horne.Carter Roach-Hodge was the offensive leader for Rye Cove with eight points and Jacob Jessee scored seven. Trevor Darnell collected a game-high 12 rebounds.Eastside 57, J.I. Burton 40Eli McCoy came through with a big night and Eastside found the touch from long range as the Spartans were victorious in the early Cumberland District semifinal.The Spartans hit 9-of-19 from 3-point range.Eli McCoy led the way for Eastside with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. Shawn Mullins accounted for 12 points, while Cole Mullins and Ben Sutherland finished with 11 and nine, respectively.Cole Mullins and Sutherland each knocked down three shots from 3-point range.Burton was paced by Clay Hart with 18 points. Maxwell Gilliam ended with 15 points and Ian Tate had seven rebounds. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR