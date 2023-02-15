Basketball clip art.jpg

WISE — Twin Springs rolled over Rye Cove in the Cumberland District tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at the UVa-Wise Convocation Center.

The Titans raced to a 25-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 67-47 victory.

