A new fine designed to curb the behavior of rowdy fans was implemented by the TSSAA last week.
The Legislative Council added the following wording to the organization’s bylaws: “For fans ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest, the school will be fined a minimum of $250. In addition, other non-monetary disciplinary action may occur, including but not limited to, probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program.”
The statewide ruling puts the onus on schools to keep the fans in check as much as possible.
“It puts more responsibility on the home team, pretty much to monitor things,” said Keith Turner, Science Hill’s athletic director. “Sometimes just walking over and talking to someone, and saying, ‘Hey, you need to calm down or you may be ejected,’ can make a difference. It’s more on the schools now to play close attention, I think. It helps the referees and helps everybody.”
Turner said fan rowdiness has increased across Tennessee.
“Other parts of the state are having more severe problems with it,” Turner said. “That’s why these changes were brought up. They are looking for ways to deal with it.”
One issue with the new fine for ejections is deciding which school pays the bill if there is a question who the offending party supports. TSSAA executive director Matthew Gillespie said the officials’ report would be a guiding point.
“At that time, we would communicate with the administration of the school or schools,” Gillespie said. “Ideally, the official would go to the game administrator first. At that point, the game administrator should hopefully be able to identify if it is one of their fans or one from the opposing team.”
Turner said he believes the TSSAA might pull back the fine in certain circumstances.
“I think you will be able to appeal it if it wasn’t your fan or their fan, just a neutral fan,” Turner said.
But the bottom line seems to be the fine will make the schools more proactive to control fans.
“We have more authority than the TSSAA in regard to fans,” Turner said. “We could ban them for the rest of the year.”
TSSAA CALENDAR
If you blinked, you may have missed the high school sports offseason.
Student-athletes will jump back into the fray July 24 as the 2023-24 season officially begins with golf first out of the gates. Also on the TSSAA calendar for that day are the first practices for football, girls soccer, volleyball and cross country.
Athletes will spend the following three weeks planning and training for the regular season, which kicks off Aug. 14 for girls soccer, volleyball and cross country.
The first football contests statewide are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, but area teams will kick things off on Aug. 18.
SOFTBALL CHANGE
The National Federation of High Schools made a rule change that will allow high school softball pitchers to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch. Previously, the pivot foot was required to remain in contact with the ground.
The new rule will take effect for the 2024 season.
TRACK AND FIELD CHANGES
There were numerous changes instituted by the NFHS for the 2024 season, including a more clearly defined false start violation.
The previous language requiring no motion after assuming the set position has been changed to state a violation occurs: “… if runners leave their marks with a hand or foot after the ‘set’ command but before the starting device is fired.” Also, a violation occurs “if runners leave their marks with a forward motion without the starting device being fired.”
There is also an application for “extraneous motion,” where the starter can, in effect, restart the event.
In another significant change, athletes will be permitted to apply tape to their fingers for the discus, shot put and javelin events, as long as the fingers are not taped together and all fingers can move independently.
Also, state associations will be permitted to allow participants in a high school track and field meet to compete in more than four events. The rule allows for an athlete to participate in up to six events.