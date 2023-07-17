Football Science Hill at Daniel Boone (copy)

The TSSAA has implemented a new fine for schools if their fans are ejected during games. 

 Todd Brase

A new fine designed to curb the behavior of rowdy fans was implemented by the TSSAA last week.

The Legislative Council added the following wording to the organization’s bylaws: “For fans ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest, the school will be fined a minimum of $250. In addition, other non-monetary disciplinary action may occur, including but not limited to, probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you