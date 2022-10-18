MURFREESBORO — The West Ridge volleyball team came out swinging Tuesday in the TSSAA Class AAA tournament at Rockvale.
Brentwood, the 16-time state champion, swung back hard.
MURFREESBORO — The West Ridge volleyball team came out swinging Tuesday in the TSSAA Class AAA tournament at Rockvale.
Brentwood, the 16-time state champion, swung back hard.
The Lady Wolves pushed the Bruins in the first two sets before falling 25-22, 25-20, 25-9 in the double-elimination tournament.
Madison Haynie powered down 10 kills and Faith Wilson notched 24 assists for West Ridge, which was hurt by 17 hitting errors and dropped into elimination play. Kari Wilson led the defense with 15 digs and Mollee Cutshall added 10.
“A lot of it was the first time being there, for sure,” Lady Wolves coach Logan Kemp said. “It’s the big state, if you will. There were some nerves there being in a situation where we’re not familiar with how things are set up. The way in which we’re used to going through day-to-day routines going into the game, you have some added stuff now and that throws us off.
“Brentwood had a really good serve and they kept us out of system. Madison had a good game, but our hitting as a team was not that great.”
The Lady Wolves (24-11) face Maryville on Wednesday at 6 p.m., also at Rockvale.
“Maryville is a good team and we have to come out, regroup and play our game,” Kemp added.
In Class AA tournament play at Siegel, Tennessee High took the opening set against Signal Mountain, but the Lady Eagles took it from there in a 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 decision.
Madison Blair recorded nine kills and 12 digs and Sophie Meade had 17 digs with six kills for the Lady Vikings. Bree Adams came up with 26 assists and 15 digs and Sydnee Pendland tallied 16 digs.
The Lady Vikings (32-7) take on Lexington in an elimination match Wednesday at 6 p.m.
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.