Sullivan South’s Brody Ratliff (8) and Sullivan East’s Mason Hayworth (6) battle for the ball during their October 2019 game in Kingsport. Under the TSSAA Board of Control’s Option 2 for football season scheduling, teams might need to seek non-region games amongst their region opponents. For example, Sullivan South and Sullivan East could play twice in 2020, with only the TSSAA-designated region game counting for playoff seeding purposes.