FRANKLIN — Dobyns-Bennett's Max Norman and Mason Jakob captured state titles Saturday in the TSSAA Class AA individual wrestling championships at Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
Garrett Crowder barely missed out on another title for the Indians, who finished fifth in the team standings to cap a banner year for the Tribe. D-B finished third in the state duals meet three weeks earlier.
Norman won the 160-pound state title with a 9-6 decision over Nolensville's Tre McTorry. Norman won the state title wrestling at 145 pounds last year.
“Max wrestled well the whole tournament, the whole season,” Tribe coach Wesley Idlette said. “I’m proud of the way he wrestled, but he’s put in the work during the season and offseason. I’m happy he got that second state title that he’s been working for.”
Jakob took a 7-2 decision over 2021 state champion Chase Walker of Cleveland in the 113-pound title match to cap a 51-2 season.
“To beat a returning state champion, it was good for his confidence,” Idlette said. “Not a lot of people in our area have known about him, but he made a statement tonight.”
Wilson Central's Noah Todd topped Crowder in a sudden victory for the 220-pound title.
“That was a heartbreaking loss for Garrett, but he has the resiliency and attitude to bounce back,” Idlette said. “He will use it as motivation and I look forward to seeing how he comes back from the tough loss.”
Other D-B medalists included Titus Norman, who won a 10-0 major decision over Wilson Central's Nicholas Mercante in the third-place match at 126.
Nikolas Burke (182) won a major decision over Nolensville's Hayden Sinner before eventually placing fourth. Alivia Ryan, competing in the girls' 100 class, placed fifth by beating Franklin County's Alyssa Archer in her final match.
Science Hill also had a state champion in Devon Medina, who pinned Cleveland's Tyson Russell in 3:20 to win the 195-pound title. Medina finished 56-1 on the season.
The Hilltoppers' Keimel Redford (285) went to three overtime periods against Maryville's Hayden McDonald in the final before losing 5-4 on an ultimate tiebreaker. It was voted the match of the day.
Also for Science Hill, Chase Smalling (120) fell in the third-place match, Stiles Miller placed fifth and Sawyer Ward (138 girls) closed her season with only two losses, defeating Clarksville's Brooklyn Whiteside 3-0 in the third-place match.
CLASS A MEDALISTS
In Class A competition, the Ferrell brothers provided two state-medalist performances for David Crockett.
Gabe Ferrell was fourth in the 182-pound class. He took an 8-2 decision over Tullahoma's Connor Avans in the consolation semifinals. Elijah Hubbs of Gibbs beat him in a sudden victory in the third-place match.
Jake Ferrell faced Cheatham Central's Adan Alvarez in a rematch of their first-round match in a 132 consolation semifinal. Ferrell won a 6-1 decision before losing to Fairview's Keegan Seaver in a third-place match.
At 113, Volunteer's Evan Glass took a 7-6 decision over East Hamilton's Luke Carpenter to earn a fifth-place finish.
Tennessee High had two medalists — Eli Moore (126) was fifth and Aidan Smith (106) sixth — and Sullivan East's Dawson Jones finished sixth at 160.