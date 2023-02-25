TSSAA logo.jpg

FRANKLIN — Dobyns-Bennett's Max Norman and Mason Jakob captured state titles Saturday in the TSSAA Class AA individual wrestling championships at Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Garrett Crowder barely missed out on another title for the Indians, who finished fifth in the team standings to cap a banner year for the Tribe. D-B finished third in the state duals meet three weeks earlier.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you