KINGSPORT — JT Griswold won’t let his dad forget this one.
Not that his dad would forget anyway, considering Griswold tossed a five-inning no-hitter on Friday night. It just happened to come against his dad's alma mater, Virginia High.
Despite two rain delays, Griswold and Dobyns-Bennett took care of the Bearcats 10-0 in a Johnny Whited Memorial Classic game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
”Means the world to me,” Griswold said after his teammates carried him off the field. “I love all these guys. Couldn’t have done it without them. They made a lot of great plays behind me, and I give all the credit to them.”
The senior southpaw and Alice Lloyd signee struck out five and walked just three. Often using his two-seam fastball, Griswold fired 39 strikes in his 67 pitches.
“Just wanted to start with the fastball and get ahead early,” Griswold said. “Lots of movement, just goes away from the righties. I like it to go away from them.”
Griswold worked himself out of a jam in the top of the third inning, after the second rain delay lasted roughly half an hour. With runners on first and second, Virginia High’s next two batters grounded into fielder’s choices to third baseman Aiden Byington. Other than that, D-B (6-7) was never truly threatened.
“Nobody deserves it more than (Griswold) does,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said.
D-B scored its first seven runs on just three hits over the first 1 1/3 innings.
Turner Stout and Byington both drew bases-loaded walks during that stretch. After Tegan Begley’s RBI single, Kasey Carter hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0. Two more runs scored on a Bearcats error to build a 7-0 lead after two innings.
“Their first pitcher was a little out of the zone,” Wagner said. “We didn’t chase, just got hits down the stretch when we needed to.”
Stout and Begley pushed home D-B’s final three runs with back-to-back doubles in the third inning.
Will Ritz and Begley both collected two hits, and Ritz and Andrew Reilly scored three runs apiece. Mason Kerkoff’s single rounded out D-B’s six-hit effort.
The rain eventually subsided but not before one Virginia High hitter lost the grip on his bat, sending it flying back toward the Bearcats' dugout on a swinging strike.
The Indians and Bearcats (1-4) had been scheduled to play at 7 p.m. following D-B's earlier game against Sevier County, which was canceled.
D-B hosts Karns at 11 a.m. Saturday before Karns and Sevier County square off at J. Fred Johnson Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
