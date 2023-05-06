KINGSPORT — Weather conditions finally were conducive to fast times and good marks on a weekend track meet and area athletes took full advantage of it Saturday’s 41st DC/TC Relays presented by Texas Roadhouse.
Dobyns-Bennett successfully defended its Crowe-Coughenour Track, sweeping the team titles. The girls edged Tennessee High 124½ points to 121 and the D-B boys piled up 147½ points. Science Hill was a distance second with 93.
In all, four meet records were broken and another was tied.
D-B junior hurdling star Samantha Degrace had arguably the best performance of the day, breaking the meet record in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.77 and beating her own school mark. The previous record was co-held by Tennessee High great Jennifer Cannon and Spencer Settle from Maryland's Elizabeth Seton at 14.98.
As a freshman, Degrace was in the race when Settle tied the record. Now, it’s all hers.
“I was not expecting to run that fast and it honestly felt slow to me,” Degrace said. “I didn’t even feel out of breath afterwards. I accomplished something today and we also got a season’s best time in the 4x200 relay.”
For her efforts, Degrace was named the meet’s most outstanding sprinter. She also won the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
It wasn’t her best day jumping, but she remained unbeaten on the season heading into next week’s sectional meet at Science Hill.
“I didn’t do my best today, but it still gives me some momentum,” Degrace said. “I’m hoping to go at least five, six more times and I think that’ll be good for my confidence.”
Tribe middle-distance runner Dan Sullins was part of the record-breaking 4x800 relay that eclipsed the previous mark by six seconds, running a scintillating 7:57.97. Sullins also topped the meet record in the 1,600 by crossing in 4:21.36, also a personal best.
Named the meet’s most outstanding distance runner, he justified the award even further by splitting 52 seconds on the 4x400 relay.
“Our coach wanted us to not go out too fast and I honestly had more left,” Sullins said. “I’m happy with the way the 1,600 went. That was a big PR for me and I didn’t think I was going to do that coming in.”
Another leg of the 4x800 relay was junior Luke Mussard, who split 1:53.99 and came back to set the meet record in the open event in 1:56.92.
Greeneville’s JJ Durbin was named the meet’s most outstanding thrower after winning the discus (153-9) and nabbing third in shot put (46-3).
Tennessee High sophomore pole vaulter Fairyn Meares tied the meet record with a clearance of 10-6. She was named the meet’s most outstanding jumper.
“I felt pretty good and I think what's going to help me get over 11 feet is switching to a new pole,” Meares said. “I have to be consistent, too.”
OTHER WINNERS AND NOTABLES
D-B junior Nigel Vidale won the high jump (6-4) and triple jump (45-11¾). Teammate Nevan Smelser won the girls' triple jump with a leap of 34-3.
Brayden Simpson doubled up, winning the 110 (14.71) and 300 hurdles (40.33). The time in the shorter event was a personal best.
Volunteer senior sprinter Taylor Castle won the 400 (59.54) and the 200 (25.89), both school records. Teammate Jacie Begley finished second in the 800, but broke Jacklyn Talbert’s school record from 2004 with a time of 2:19.68.
D-B’s Tiesha Turner won the girls' 800 in 2:19.37.
D-B senior Jesse Vaughn, in his last competition at home, won the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet.
Daniel Boone’s Jayla Shipley won the girls' long jump (16-1½), and Greeneville’s Zayden Anderson took the boys' title (21-4).
In the shot put, David Crockett’s Autumn Wynn took home gold with a heave of 34-10½ and Volunteer’s Kasey Brown won the boys' event in 52-3. West Greene’s Abbey Cox was the girls' discus winner with a best of 104-1.
Elizabethton’s Kaiya Simmons won the girls' 100 dash in 12.72 and Science Hill’s Emmett Watson took the boys' title in 10.90.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington won the 1,600 with a thunderous bell lap in 5:07.36, which was her best time of the season.
Cherokee’s Olivia Spence took 300 hurdles gold with a time of 47.09, which was a personal best by more than two seconds.
Daniel Boone freshman sensation Sadie Honeycutt won the 3,200 with a solid run of 11:20.46 after sticking with senior teammate Kamry Wingfield and Arrington for most of the race. On the boys' side, Ashton Sheesley took the title in 10:15.10.