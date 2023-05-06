KINGSPORT — Weather conditions finally were conducive to fast times and good marks on a weekend track meet and area athletes took full advantage of it Saturday’s 41st DC/TC Relays presented by Texas Roadhouse.

Dobyns-Bennett successfully defended its Crowe-Coughenour Track, sweeping the team titles. The girls edged Tennessee High 124½ points to 121 and the D-B boys piled up 147½ points. Science Hill was a distance second with 93.

