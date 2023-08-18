KINGSPORT — Going into the 103rd season of Dobyns-Bennett football, Joey Christian’s bunch has a lot of questions to answer, mainly on the offensive side.
“At least at Dobyns-Bennett because I can’t speak for anything nationwide, but we lose about 40 to 45% of production from year to year,” Christian said. “Whether it be through attrition or graduation, we’re probably somewhere in that range in terms of numbers and the kids that we’ve lost.
“This is a group of seniors that played behind some guys that were talented for sure and we’re looking for some of those guys to step up and play.”
A LOOK AT SIGNAL-CALLER
One notable area is the quarterback battle. Jake Carson — who had one of the best statistical seasons last year in the long history of the Tribe’s program — has graduated and guys like Will Hurd or Gib Maupin are looking to fill some large shoes.
“We’ve got four guys that we’re actually giving reps to right now, but there’s really two that have emerged and are out front right now,” Christian said during the team’s media day last month. “Gib Maupin has moved to Kingsport from another Tri-Cities locality and Will Hurd has been in the program for four years. We run a complex offense and we ask a lot out of our quarterbacks.
“We don’t really need our quarterbacks to go out and throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns every game. The game at this level is a line of scrimmage game.”
Whoever’s calling the signals in the Aug. 18 season opener at Farragut has a lot of weapons to get the ball to.
The stable of running backs consists of senior Brayden Simpson and junior Peyton Franklin, the top two returners from last year.
“Those are two guys that we can count on and we will count on,” Christian said. “They split time last year and neither put up gaudy numbers, but every time that the quarterback claps his hands, Brayden Simpson has a chance to score. He’s got some footspeed and he showed that last year when he got into the open field.”
“Peyton is one of those kids that does everything that he’s coached to do. He’s put on about 20 pounds so that he can run with a little bit more power. He’s got great vision and he changes directions pretty well.”
Look for Branson Carswell — the Tribe’s leading tackler the past two seasons — to get some goal-line carries in the jumbo package as well.
A LOOK UP FRONT
In a program like D-B’s, it all starts up front where the Tribe will be on the younger side.
“We lost three starters from last year in the offensive line,” Christian said. “This is a group that I really like and I know they get coached better than any group around.
“You really have to have eight offensive linemen to start the year that you think you can win with and we’re just not there. We have some good ones like Will Ford and Gavin Commerford that are returners. The bookend tackles are where we’re really lacking right now.”
A LOOK AT THE DEFENSE
The defense starts with Carswell. He’s approaching the school’s all-time mark for career tackles, though he’s going to need a big season to cross that threshold.
“The thing that Branson does the best is he’s very smart,” Christian said. “By the time we get to Friday, with all the film we’ve shown on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with formations and what the opposing offense likes to do, Branson knows where the ball is going before the ball gets there. He understands what the play is. It’s uncanny.”
Up front, Nikolas McVey slides from defensive tackle to end, which will be a huge help for the edges.
“We really liked what he did at defensive tackle and we really like what he’s doing at defensive end,” Christian said. “He’s slimmed down a little bit and he’s going to play super hard. He’s as good of a block-destruction guy as we’ve had in the last 10 years.
“Cooper Martin is one of those guys that we can move around and he might play outside linebacker or even be that fourth rusher. Seems like we’ve had Martin play that position for the last five years.”
In the defensive backfield, look for guys like Simpson, Tray Windham and Nigel Vidale to anchor that line. Vidale moves to safety this season after having started the last two at cornerback.
A LOOK AT SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams took a graduation hit. Titan Thomas and Grayton Manning — two of the area’s best at field goals and punting last year — are gone.
“We’ve got a sophomore, Cooper McLain, that’s a soccer kid that has done well so far and he’s one of the penciled in guys along with Ethan Cline and Kevin Espinoza,” Christian said. “It’s just hard to replace two three-year guys in the kicking game. Grayton was such a weapon, punting with the height he got on the ball. We gave up very few return yards. We may have to get creative in our punting this year.”