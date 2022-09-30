DANDRIDGE — Odds are when you start a football game in opposing territory, you’re going to come away with points.
Dobyns-Bennett showed how to do that Friday night.
In five of the seven times the Tribe started a drive on Jefferson County’s end of the field, it scored, and the Indians ultimately left Leroy Shannon Field with a 34-10 Region 1-6A win over the Patriots.
“We won the kicking game for sure,” Indians coach Joey Christian said. “Every time that we traded punts or kickoffs, we came out on the better end. On one kickoff, they kicked it out of bounds twice and we kept making them rekick it. Hayden Russell got a great return and that drive, we ended up starting inside the red zone.”
Behind three passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jake Carson, D-B (6-1, 3-0) catapulted itself into a tie atop the league standings with rival Science Hill.
Carson finished 13-of-18 passing for 147 yards, and he connected with Russell and Keldan Mullins for touchdowns.
“Jake had a good night commanding the offense and doing what we needed to do,” Christian said. “We just need to do a better job of blocking. We didn’t do a good job of blocking up the middle or on the edge.”
Peyton Brooks and Andrew Myers each rushed for a touchdown for the Indians, but D-B ran for only 104 yards on 21 attempts.
“They bottled up our running game,” Christian said. “In the fourth quarter, we kept trying to chip away at it. We tried to run the clock and get back to Kingsport as quickly as we could.”
The game started rather inauspiciously for the Tribe. On the opening kickoff, the Patriots (4-2, 2-1) recovered an onside kick, but Kingsport countered by stopping them on the doorstep of the red zone.
The Tribe defense stepped up time after time late in the game, halting Jefferson County on its final four drives: two failed fourth-down conversions, a punt and a fumble.
“When we were able to stop them, we were able to gain some good field position," Christian said. “We didn’t always do what we were supposed to, but we capitalized some.
“Titan (Thomas) missed a couple of field goals and I know there’s no one more disappointed than him, but we have total confidence in him.”
Donal Depaz made a 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter for the Patriots, who finally found the end zone with 8:17 left in the third on a 5-yard run by Xavian James.
Jefferson County ran the ball 45 times for 220 yards. Omarion Mills had 19 carries for 99 yards before exiting the game with an injury.
Patriots starting quarterback Izaiah Hall left the game with an apparent hip injury late in the first half and did not return. He was 4-of-10 passing for 70 yards.
“This is a tough place to come play with the home crowd at your back and the fact that it was homecoming made it a little tougher,” Christian said. “I preached the three-game series all week to the kids and it’s good to come out here and win the first one. We’re always fortunate to come out of here with a win.”