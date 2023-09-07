Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry with Jefferson County has suddenly regained its luster.
And with both teams coming off Big East Conference road victories, Friday’s contest at Leroy Shannon Field could go a long way in determining the Region 1-6A champion.
Jefferson County (2-1, 1-0) has already cleared one tough hurdle, winning 25-21 at Science Hill last week. The Indians (1-1, 1-0) overcame a slow start with 41 straight points in their 47-21 triumph at West Ridge.
It marked the third straight week D-B had fallen behind early only to bounce back. If nothing else, the Tribe didn’t allow West Ridge any long scoring plays. But falling behind 14-0 on the road isn’t ideal if the Indians want to win the Big East.
Friday’s at Dandridge is set for 7 p.m.
FIVE ALIVE
Will Hurd’s five-touchdown performance at West Ridge gave him seven for the year against three interceptions. He’s hit 68% of his passes for 507 yards.
“We’ve certainly communicated to Will how we’ve got to just stay in the realm of the offense,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “We’ve got to understand the integrity of the pocket, stay in and deliver the football. If we can do that, we’ve got a chance to be better.”
Tylen Taylor hadn’t caught a touchdown passes until grabbing three at West Ridge, and he leads the Tribe in receptions (19) and receiving yards (242). Rome Pruitt has five grabs for 76 and two scores. Brayden Simpson leads the D-B ground game with 36 carries for 221 yards and two TDs.
On both sides of the ball, D-B faces one of the better Jefferson County lines in recent memory. Juniors Israel Hurd and Nic Moore, along with sophomore Braylon Boggs, are projected to start on the Patriots’ three-man front. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Moore has already garnered interest from Power Five programs, holding offers from Wake Forest and Mississippi among others.
All but two of Jefferson County’s linebackers and defensive backs are seniors, and sophomore Shawn Jackson grabbed the Patriots’ fifth interception this season against Science Hill. Linebackers Emmitt Newman, Bradon Griffin and Dallas Williamson each has at least one sack to his name.
“They play so many guys, they just try to stay fresh,” Christian said.
RUNNING WILD
With a powerful offensive line and four-deep stable of running backs, Christian expects coach Spencer Riley’s Patriots to run until D-B can stop it.
And why not? Senior Omarian Mills, who has 392 yards and four touchdowns, averaged 8.7 yards per carry in the Patriots’ two wins. In that stretch, the Patriots have rushed for 635 yards, including a 409-yard effort against Sevier County. Skylar Thomas (214 yards, 3 TDs), Jackson (170 yards, 1 TD) and Williamson (73, 1 TD) round out the backfield.
“They’ll attempt no passes and just run it down your throat,” Christian said. “Spencer just does a great job of technique, and he’s somehow been able to instill a mentality of just physicality, they’re just going to out-physical an opponent, and those guys have really bought in.”
Sophomore quarterback Mason Henderson has thrown for 225 yards and three touchdowns. His top target has been Bryson Letterman, who caught a TD pass last week and has eight grabs for 148 yards.
West Ridge was the first team to rush for 100 yards against the Tribe, a unit that’s allowed just 208 yards on the ground this year. Kaden Kulbacki and Branson Carswell lead the D-B defense with 20 and 18 tackles, respectively, and Nikolas McVey has recorded three sacks. Kulbacki and Eli Wallace have combined for three sacks and three stops for loss.
SERIES NOTES
For the second time in three seasons, the teams are meeting with undefeated conference records. And the 2021 game marked the first such occurrence since the days of the old Big East (Region 1-5A). Between 1993-2008, D-B handed Jefferson County its first conference loss 11 times, part of the Tribe’s 19-game winning streak in the series.
Friday marks the 25th time the teams have played as region rivals, and D-B is the only team to have beaten the Patriots 25 times. Morristown West is the closest, owning a 24-20 advantage against Jefferson County.