KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett football team is yet to be scored upon this season and coach Joey Christian would like to keep it that way when the No. 8-ranked Indians (2-0) host Morristown East (1-1) on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
In wins over Tennessee High and Volunteer, D-B’s defense gave up an average of only 76.5 yards. Branson Carswell leads the team with 17 tackles. Cannon Mullins has 14, Nick McVey 11 and Andrew Myers 10.
“I think our defensive coaches have done a great job of preparing a game plan,” Christian said. “We were ready for two totally different opponents. If you go back to our two scrimmages, we’ve prepared for about every offense you can see, which is good. It’s the result of a lot of hard work by coaches and players who have executed the plan put out in front of them.”
As Christian explained, defense is often about effort: players getting off blocks and running to the ball. Strong line play has freed up some of the Indians’ big plays.
Morristown East has shown it doesn’t fold easily. The Hurricanes fell behind early last week against Halls but came up with big special teams plays and stayed with a game plan of ball control to earn a 34-28 win.
“We’re playing a 6A opponent who can challenge us down the field,” Christian said. “They faked a punt on special teams and later the punter took a bad snap and took off running, which turned out for two huge plays. Then they stuck to their game plan of leaning on the run.”
Quarterback Eli Seals completed 13 of 19 passes for 119 yards and Nathan Roberts, a tall, athletic receiver, had six catches. Roberts also had the team’s lone TD catch in a season-opening loss to rival Morristown West.
Ethan Ledford is a hard-nosed back rushed who for 122 yards on 28 touches against Halls and has a career total of 2,851 yards. Ryan Adams added 69 rushing yards behind an all-senior offensive line anchored by center Gage Arwood.
“We are uber-impressed with the Ledford kid,” Christian added. “He’s 170 (pounds) but runs it like he’s 210. Then Seals will throw it up and Roberts will make a play. We’ve challenged our secondary. They’re not going be scared to throw it and we don’t need to give up the big plays.”
D-B OFFENSE VS. EAST DEFENSE
D-B had one of its best offensive performances last season in a 43-7 win over the Hurricanes at Burke-Toney Stadium. Quarterbacks Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship combined for 23-of-28 passing, 317 yards and three touchdowns.
Carson is off to a strong start again, going 25-for-35 for 342 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Jonavan Gillespie has been his favorite target with 11 catches for 170 yards and two TDs.
Christian remains confident in his running back by committee. Four of the Tribe’s six backs — Brayden Simpson, Peyton Brooks, Hayden Jobe and Peyton Franklin — have combined for 390 rushing yards and five scores.
Franklin also took a screen pass for a 56-yard touchdown and Simpson had a long touchdown run called back against Volunteer.
“It’s working well so far. Each one of them may do something better than the others,” Christian said. “Brooks and Franklin have each scored twice so far. Hayden Jobe is running hard, but there are only so many reps you can give.”
The Trojans, operating out of a base 3-4 defense, are led by senior Dalton Talley, a 6-foot, 230-pound defensive end, and junior Trevor Foulks, a 220-pound linebacker. Roberts is a safety who can play the run or provide support on the back end. The Hurricanes also have senior cornerbacks in Bailey France and Will Hemminger.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Dating to the old Morristown High, the Indians hold a 31-10-3 advantage in the series.
D-B handed the Hurricanes their only loss in their 1969 state championship season, a 14-13 decision. Mike Shelton hit Mike Bray on a screen pass and a 4-yard touchdown as time expired, and George McCarty then booted the winning extra point in a game played on a Saturday.
The Indians have won five of the past six against the Hurricanes.