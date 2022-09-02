KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett football team is yet to be scored upon this season and coach Joey Christian would like to keep it that way when the No. 8-ranked Indians (2-0) host Morristown East (1-1) on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

In wins over Tennessee High and Volunteer, D-B’s defense gave up an average of only 76.5 yards. Branson Carswell leads the team with 17 tackles. Cannon Mullins has 14, Nick McVey 11 and Andrew Myers 10.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos