KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High.
The Indians were methodical and never in any danger, registering a shutout on the defensive side while almost perfectly balancing their offense with 197 rushing yards and 187 passing yards. D-B finished with 384 total yards to Tennessee High's 56.
"Very methodical, yes, yet very sloppy at times," D-B coach Joey Christian said. "But the kids played hard and did a lot of good things there.
"So there's a lot to be happy about and to be proud of, but, again, there's a lot of things we're going to have to brush up on and correct if we're going to meet the goals we have set as a team. It was a good opener, though."
First-year coach Josh Holt's Vikings (0-1) managed just three first downs, none after halftime. They threatened to score only once.
PASSING GAME WORKING
D-B quarterback Jake Carson had a terrific night throwing the football, completing 17 of 25 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 senior connected with Dakari Dixon, Jonavan Gillespie and Branson Carswell for scores.
Gillespie caught six balls for 85 yards, including an 8-yard scoring play that provided D-B with a 24-0 lead with 9:35 left in the third quarter.
Dixon, who scored the season's first touchdown on a pretty 18-yard catch-and-run on which he picked up two perfect blocks, had four catches for 31 yards.
Carswell's 4-yard TD grab gave the Tribe a 14-0 edge 4:36 before halftime.
The run-pass option looked good all evening.
"I think so," Christian said. "JG (Gillespie) is a playmaker for sure, but even all those guys. Dakari had a nice play there on his touchdown catch. We've got some guys there if we get it to them in space, I'll take my chances with them.
"And I think Jake played well. I was really pleased how he commanded the offense. He ran the offense the way we want to run it. A lot of times the way they played us with the RPO dictated that we throw the ball."
DEFENSE SHINES
D-B stuffed Tennessee High's running game throughout and turned back the only Vikings threat by stopping them on fourth-and-1 from the Tribe 10-yard line to preserve a 7-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.
"Defensively we played well," Christian said, particularly noting the effort of linebackers Carswell and Andrew Myers. "They had a little drive on us at one point but we finally got it down and were able to stop the option and secure that. After that I thought we played very well defensively."
NOTEWORTHY
Titan Thomas demonstrated that he will once again be a force for D-B's kicking game, driving four kickoffs into the end zone while nailing a 40-yard field goal to leave the Indians with a 17-0 edge at intermission.
Brayden Simpson had a nice effort out of the backfield. He gained 90 yards on six carries, including a 46-yard dash to set up D-B's second score.
Peyton Brooks, who scored the final TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter, Hayden Jobe and Peyton Franklin combined to rush for 104 yards for D-B.
The Tribe committed nine penalties for 95 yards, including seven infractions in the first half in what Christian called "drive killers."
Josh Bell ran it 11 times for 36 yards to pace the Tennessee High offense.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.