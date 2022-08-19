KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High.

The Indians were methodical and never in any danger, registering a shutout on the defensive side while almost perfectly balancing their offense with 197 rushing yards and 187 passing yards. D-B finished with 384 total yards to Tennessee High's 56.

