BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in its opening game of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Wednesday night, bowing to North Mecklenburg of North Carolina, 78-60.
Vikings junior sensation Isaiah Evans — one of the most touted recruits in the country who has received over 20 Division I offers — netted 27 points and brought Viking Hall to its feet several times with highlight reel, tomahawk slam dunks and long range 3-pointers.
“We try to play the best teams that we can to give our guys the best opportunities moving forward, but this was a tough game,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “North Meck is extremely talented, but they’re also well-coached and very disciplined.
“Evans is phenomenal, but I feel like we have a sophomore that contested him and (Major) wasn’t intimidated.”
The Indians got close near the end of the first half, but a North Meck 10-0 run out of the locker room put the game away for good.
“There’s a lot of positives to take from a game like this,” Poore said. “We don’t get to compete with a team of this caliber very often. If we get that chance again, it’s going to be our goal to be at the state tournament.”
Christian Foy also had a solid game for the Vikings, scoring 18 while Trey Maxwell finished with 11. North Meck was an efficient 30-for-65 from the field and only had seven turnovers.
“We were worried a little bit because Dobyns-Bennett is a great program,” North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis said. “Playing on this big floor when we’re used to playing on a small floor is a little different, so it was good to get that big lead.”
Brady Stump led the attack for the Indians with 23 points while fellow backcourt mate Jonavan Gillespie finished with 15. Major Dawson had a solid night, netting 10.
The Tribe was 22-for-47 from the field and had 17 turnovers.
Kingsport fell into the losers bracket and will face St. Francis Prep out of Queens on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
North Mecklenburg will face Knox Webb in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m.
Westminster Academy (Fla.) 89, Twin Springs 60
The dunk contest started a couple of days early for the Westminster Academy Lions, who got six steals in the opening three minutes of the game and built a large lead.
“We knew this was going to be a tough matchup because they’re long and athletic,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “We were hoping to find some holes in that trap, but there weren’t really any there because they cover a lot of ground. They’re so quick.
“The way we simulated that during practice was to play 8-on-5 in order to try to get a feel for the press and myself and another coach got in there to simulate the size.”
The transition game worked to perfection for the Fort Lauderdale crew, which got 14 of its first 25 points off dunks.
DJ Wembley and Alex Lloyd each had 22 for Westminster, which was an impressive 38-for-65 from the field.
James Madison commit Jaylen Carey notched 17 points while Alex Constanza had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to round out the high-scoring foursome for Westminster.
“We’re long and athletic and being that long and athletic, we can cause some havoc out on the court,” Westminster coach Ehren Wallhoff said. “It’s a great problem to have in terms of all the length and athleticism. We’ve got a freshman guard that is 6-foot-8 and he almost had a triple double tonight, but we’re used to that.”
Bradley Owens led the Titans with 21 while Connor Lane had 16. Brady Castle also had 10 for Twin Springs.
The Titans will face Pace Academy of Atlanta at noon on Thursday. Westminster faces Christ School at 8 p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas) 52, Gate City 47
Much like Tuesday’s opening game against Christ School, the Blue Devils scored the opening points and the opponent proceeded to go on a big run.
Tabernacle roared back from an early three-point deficit to score the last 16 points of the first quarter.
“I thought we just waited too late to play,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “I was really proud of the fight in the second half, but we have to learn that we have to be ready to go from the jump.”
Gate City fought valiantly to almost come all the way back from down 17 points at the break to have a chance to tie with under 10 seconds left.
Gunner Garrett’s long, potential game-tying 3-pointer in front of the Gate City bench ultimately fell short and so did the hopes of a comeback. Tabernacle advanced to Saturday’s consolation game against either Tennessee High or West Catholic Prep (Pa.).
Bradleon McDonald had 14 points and 20 rebounds to lead the way for a double-double to lead Tabernacle.
Garrett led the way for Gate City with 15 while Eli McMurray had 13.
Christ School (NC) 59, Pace Academy (Ga.) 42
Pace Academy could not keep up with the efficient offense of the Greenies, which had three scorers reach double-figures.
Big man Anthony Robinson led the way for Christ School with 17 points while Bryson Cokley — a Wake Forest commit — finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Emanuel Richards rounded out the trio with 11.
The Greenies forced 14 turnovers and held the Knights to just 2-for-28 from long range. Eric Chatfield was the only player for Pace Academy to reach double-figures, netting 11.
Near the end of the game, a pair of technicals were handed out to the disgruntled Pace Academy team, including one to the coaching staff for shouting profanities at the referees.
Knox Webb 72, St. Francis Prep (NY) 71
Two clutch free throws by Webb’s Lukas Walls with 8.7 seconds left capped off a huge rally by the Spartans to win a thrilling nightcap. Webb trailed by nine entering the final period and was behind virtually the whole game.
St. Francis had a chance to win the game, but a putback attempt off of a missed 3-pointer lipped out as the horn sounded.
Walls, a Samford commit, had a game-high 29 points for the Spartans while also pulling down six rebounds. Shaver Young (15) and Markeis Barrett (10) also scored in double figures for the victors.
Joshua Pascarelli led the way for the Terriers with 21 points while Tyler Michel had 12 and Nigel Moore notched 10 points and eight rebounds.