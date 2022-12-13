GREENEVILLE — Click, click, click.
The sound of the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team hitting on all cylinders echoed throughout Hal Henard Gymnasium on Tuesday night in a 71-53 nonconference thumping of Greeneville.
The defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Indians (6-4) shot an eye-popping 60.4% (29-for-48) from the field — including a scintillating 11-for-15 third quarter — en route to the big road win.
Tribe coach Chris Poore is all too familiar with Hal Henard, having played for the Greene Devils in his high school days.
“To come down here and win is tough,” said Poore, whose squad snapped Greeneville’s 14-game home winning streak. “To come down here and win in the fashion that we did doesn’t happen very often. Greeneville is a team that doesn’t lose games very often at home. Confidence-wise, it’ll be a nice boost for us.”
Kingsport got a big night from its dynamic senior guard duo. Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump scored 26 and 24 points, respectively, the two combining to knock down 10 of 16 shots from long range.
“It’s just been inconsistent and we’ve had some guys come out on certain nights and some that don’t,” Poore said. “I thought we had several guys show up tonight and a lot of that is just understanding and starting to trust a little bit.
“Getting a new team together practically is hard, and now it’s starting to piece together a little bit.”
The Indians held only a five-point advantage, 30-25, at the half. But coming out of the locker room, they blasted the Greene Devils (4-3) for 29 third-quarter points and forced six turnovers.
“When we got the lead in the third, we started to press a little bit more and turn up the tempo,” Poore said. “I thought our guys really came out and did a good job of making shots. Jonavan hit a couple of big 3s coming out of the locker room.”
Poore would be the first to say Tuesday’s defensive effort against the defending Class 3A champions was exactly what the doctor ordered.
Greeneville freshman sensation Trey Thompson — a 6-foot-8 monster who can stroke it from the outside — was held to 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting and did not connect on a 3-pointer.
“That was our fear of him getting hot,” Poore said. “He’s been their leading scorer and averaging close to 20. He’s very talented and he posed a slew of problems.
“Charlie (McHugh) and Major (Dawson) did a great job of getting him out of his rhythm. He’s a young player and he’ll figure it out, but we got the better of him here tonight.”
Kameron Lester led Greeneville with 14 points and Jayquan Price netted 12. The Devils shot 20-for-47, going 10-for-25 in the second half.
LADY GREENE DEVILS PREVAIL
The Lady Indians started the game with hard-nosed defense, but the Lady Greene Devils started to roll in the second quarter on their way to a 68-53 win.
D-B (5-5) cut its deficit to as few as seven points midway through the third quarter, but three straight empty possessions allowed Greeneville (7-2) to move back out front by double digits.
Caroline Hill fired up 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting for the Lady Indians. Hannah Frye contributed 16, shooting 7-for-7 from the field.
“If we’re talking about two or three possessions, we can fix that,” Tribe coach Bill Francis said. “We’ll get better. We rotated a little bit differently tonight and I liked what I saw. Caroline didn’t come out of the game and she has to learn how to play the game a little bit smarter.”
Lindy Carter led Greeneville with 22 points and Gardner-Webb signee Lauren Bailey notched 18. Tambryn Ellenburg tossed in 11 for the Lady Greene Devils, who shot 15-for-26 in the second half.
UP NEXT
The Indians return to action Friday when they open the Tribe Athletic Complex — formerly the Sullivan North facility — against Volunteer.