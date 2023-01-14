ABINGDON — It’s not hard to spot Evan Ramsey on the basketball court.
Inconspicuous the 7-foot Abingdon senior most definitely is not.
This season Ramsey is even more noticeable on the court.
The NCAA Division I prospect is having a stellar season after his sophomore year was marred by the pandemic and a foot injury sidelined him for most of last season. Ramsey is healthy and often dominating opponents.
The low-key post player is averaging 26 points and 14 rebounds per game for the Falcons, who are off to a strong start at 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain 7 District.
His play has attracted the attention of such programs as Virginia Tech, Chattanooga and Radford, as well as DII Virginia-Wise of the South Atlantic Conference.
Ramsey isn’t focused on the future right now, however. He’s dialed in to the present and working to help Abingdon to the best season it can have.
“This season has been fun,” Ramsey said. “I’ve missed a lot of the experiences and it’s nice to be back out here playing.”
The Falcons are looking to challenge for a state title.
“The goal is always the state championship, but we have to take it one game at a time,” he said. “We have to try to piece together wins and good moments from every game and keep building on it.”
DEFENSIVE CHANGES
Corralling a 7-foot post player is a challenge for any high school defense.
Ramsey said his team has seen some different defenses employed to try to stop him.
“We’re seeing a lot of different zones or double teams once I get in the post,” Ramsey said. “So far we’ve been doing a good job of finding me down low and being able to kick it out or just having me draw attention and having my teammates get open.”
LEADERSHIP
As a senior, the role of team leader also is on Ramsey’s shoulders.
“It’s a lot different this year than it was back when we played in the state tournament when I was a sophomore,” he said. “Back then I had leaders to look up to and they pushed me. And now I’m in that leadership role and I have to learn how to lead by example with a lot of our younger guys.
“It’s been fun to be able to interact with them and grow with them as the season has gone along.”
Ramsey hopes to continue to develop his leadership over the rest of the season and that Falcons continue to grow as a team and roll into the postseason.
“I want to prove myself to everybody and keep playing the way that I know my team and I can play and to really put our best foot forward,” Ramsey said.