Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer are in similar situations with regard to their opponents for this week’s TSSAA boys basketball tournaments in Murfreesboro.
While the Indians are meeting the team that survived the always-tough Memphis area, the Falcons face a squad with one of the best final-eight résumés in the state.
D-B may not have the services of region tournament MVP Jonavan Gillespie, who was arrested Saturday on charges of driving under the influence. The Indians, the defending state champions, play Memphis East at 12:30 p.m. in the Class 4A event Wednesday at the Murphy Center.
Tournament action begins Tuesday, and Volunteer is first on center stage. The Falcons play Fulton at 11 a.m in a Class 3A game.
In other games involving area teams, Unicoi County plays Haywood in Class 3A, and Hampton meets Humboldt and University High plays McKenzie in Class 1A.
The championships are Saturday.
Here’s a look at each quarterfinal matchup.
MEMPHIS EAST (25-9) vs.
D-B (23-10)
Talent is not in short supply for the Mustangs.
Jamarion Harvey, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is the main man for East. He’s averaging 18 points per game and shoots better than 40% from 3-point range.
D-B coach Chris Poore said Alijah Curry, a small forward, also is tough.
“He’s a stud, a three-star player with big offers,” Poore said. “And L.J. Hackman is an athlete. He has super ability to get inside the defense.”
Hackman is also averaging 18 points per game.
“Defensively we must contain the penetration from quick guards while making shots difficult for Harvey and control the backboard when they miss shots,” Poore said. “But we must first handle their pressure to prevent run outs. Their strength is their defensive pressure. We need to execute on offense to get quality shots against a good defense.”
East has a sparkling history with eight state championships, including most recently back-to-back titles in 2016-17.
D-B beat Bearden 69-60 in overtime in last year’s Class 4A final.
FULTON (29-5) vs. VOLUNTEER (24-11)It has been a historic postseason for the Falcons. They have already posted the biggest win in school history. Can they usurp that sectional victory with an even bigger one?
This battle of teams nicknamed Falcons has Fulton making its 26th state appearance compared to one for Volunteer. And this is Fulton’s 14th trip in the past 20 years, claiming titles in 2008, 2009 and 2016.
“Fulton is a very athletic team that likes to get after you defensively,” Volunteer coach Zach Crawford said. “They’re good on the drive and are able to kick it out to shooters, a lot like what you see out of us.”
Leading the way for Fulton are Taj Kimber, Denaj Kimber and Tyler Lee. Denaj Kimber had 20 points in the 58-54 sectional win over Stone Memorial and Lee scored 18.
“We’re going to have to play our game with poise and pace and simply make shots,” Crawford said. “I feel like we’re prepared with our scouting report. Hopefully we continue to play our best basketball.”
HAYWOOD (28-5) vs.
UNICOI COUNTY (28-8)
The Tomcats are making their 15th state appearance, the Blue Devils their third. Haywood won its lone title in 2015.
“They are very athletic and have good overall size,” Blue Devils coach Jordan Simmons said. “Their point guard, Tylon Chatman, is a Mr. Basketball finalist and can score from all over.”
Chatman leads the Tomcats with 20 points per game, also averaging four assists and two steals. Janerus Snipe, a 6-7 post, averages 13 points and nine rebounds.
HAMPTON (26-8) vs.
HUMBOLDT (19-11)
The Bulldogs need to play tough in the paint to counter the Vikings’ size. Humboldt features 6-4 junior Fred Moore and 6-5 sophomore Stephon Shivers.
“They are really good and play good together,” said Hampton coach Ned Smith. “They are good passers.”
Both schools are state tournament veterans. Humboldt is here for the 18th time, Hampton for the 16th. The Vikings have three titles, including one in 2013.
UNIVERSITY HIGH (22-12) vs.
McKENZIE (21-5)
Board work is at the forefront of the Buccaneers’ game plan.
“Their tallest player is 6-foot-2, but they are one of the best rebounding teams I’ve seen all year,” University High coach Herman Rice said.
Point guard Marquez Taylor was the region tournament MVP, and he joins with Tate Surber for a tough 1-2 punch.