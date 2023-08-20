NICKELSVILLE — Coming off two of the best seasons in the history of the football program, Twin Springs is aiming high again.
The two-time Cumberland District champions, however, are now without the services of all-time leading rusher Ryan Horne. Horne is suiting up for Campbellsville this fall.
“I really like our guys,” sixth-year Titans coach Keith Warner said. “A lot of people will look at what we lost last year, and they were a big part of our success. Every year, I try to preach to these guys that it is their time and they’ve earned this.
“During the offseason and going into camp, it went very well. We’ve got a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of experience that are getting thrown into the fire and they’re learning quickly.”
ABEL ON OFFENSE
The offensive reins land in the hands of senior quarterback Abel Dingus, who has blossomed since taking over during his freshman year.
“These guys are learning a whole new offensive system and it’s coming along about as well as it could,” Warner said. “We’re implementing a lot of new things and I’m excited for a lot of these old heads to try to keep what we’ve got going.”
Dingus’ primary role the past two years was somewhat of a game manager, one mostly tasked with handing the ball to Horne. Now, Dingus has got all the green lights and the offense is opening up around him.
“Abel is the type of kid that you want to lead your football team,” Warner said. “He’s worked his tail off this summer and it’s showing right now. He’s grown and his arm strength has come a long way. He’s starting to get some looks and he came back from that camp at VMI with a lot of expectations.”
Still, Warner emphasized that the Titans are going to stick to their roots of running the ball.
“Abel has put on about 15 pounds and he’s going to run the ball for us some this year,” the coach added.
Up front, the Titans return arguably the league’s best lineman last season in Chase Daughtery, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 250 pounds.
“In my opinion, he’s the best in the region,” Warner said. “He’s tough, hard-nosed and finishes every play. With him coming back, he anchors the line and then you have Jimmy Pascual right beside him and he’s a terror. If he was 6-foot, he’d be getting a lot of looks.”
Other names to keep an eye on along the line include Brodie White and Jayden Collins at center.
Of the weapons Dingus can choose from, a primary target has to be fellow senior and close friend Colten Kilgore, who finished fifth in both hurdling events at the VHSL Class 1 outdoor track and field meet in the spring.
“We’re going to have Colten everywhere on offense,” Warner said. “We’re going to hand the ball to him, we’re going to split him wide. A lot of teams press covered him with help over top last year and this year, we’re going to move him around and get the ball to him as much as we can.
“He’s a big-play guy and he can make one at any time with his speed.”
Other weapons in the arsenal are Colten Gilmer, Clay Ross and Brennon Weddle.
“We’re going to throw a lot of those guys in there and see what they can do,” Warner said. “Andrew Myers isn’t just a kicker for us, either. He’ll lay the wood and he can go up to catch a football.”
ADDRESSING THE ACHILLES’ HEEL
The Titans have been ousted the last two seasons in shootouts, losing last season to Lebanon (51-49) and to Patrick Henry (50-40) in 2021 and both were at home.
“We’ve actually got some substitutes in our secondary,” Warner said. “Last year, our Achilles’ heel was the deep ball and everyone in the region knows that. We’ve lost two playoff games in two years because of the deep ball.
“With those guys in the secondary maturing and getting faster and stronger, I think they’ll be able to cover a lot better downfield.”