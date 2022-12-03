Twin Springs’ Ryan Horne is rather quiet by nature.
Horne let his play on the field do the talking this football season, and those efforts earned him the honor of offensive player of the year on the 2022 Times News Southwest Virginia football team.
The All-Southwest Virginia team is composed of players from 14 schools in far Southwest Virginia, including teams from the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts along with Virginia High.
Horne’s season was one that dreams are made of as far as individual accomplishments.
The senior broke the school record for most rushing yards in a single season, finishing with 2,204 on 214 carries in 10 games. Horne also eclipsed Twin Springs marks for rushing yardage in a single game (359 yards) and rushing touchdowns in a season (31).
Horne did all of that without fumbling the ball once.
He also had nine pass receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns and played on the defense.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
While he is often recognized, and deservedly so, for his offensive accolades, Ridgeview senior Cannon Hill was terror to opponents’ offensives all season long.
From his linebacker position, Hill was a crucial part of a very staunch Wolfpack defensive unit. The senior recorded 117 tackles, including seven for loss, forced a fumble and recorded an interception.
The Mountain 7 defensive player of the year, Hill played on both sides of the ball in helping the Wolfpack capture their first outright Mountain 7 championship and make a second straight Region 2D title game appearance.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rye Cove’s Gary Collier is the coach of the year after guiding the Eagles back to prominence after the program’s was knocking on the door of extinction.
A lack of available players forced Rye Cove to stop playing midway through the 2021 season.
Not long after, Collier was named the Eagles’ coach, and he got down to the work of rebuilding the once-proud program.
He directed the Eagles to a 7-3 season that included a share of the Cumberland District championship, their first since 2005, and their first playoff berth since 2011.
Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright also deserves strong recognition for his Blue Devils’ year. The team recorded its first winning season and regional playoff win since 2014 and made its first playoff appearance since 2016.
