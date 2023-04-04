KINGSPORT — Even Julianne Tipton admitted she needs words of encouragement now and then. Hailey Porter must have said something right.
Tipton had given up a double to start the game, but Dobyns-Bennett’s junior ace scattered just three more hits the rest of the game. Her four-hit shutout helped the Lady Indians tighten the District 1-4A race with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over West Ridge.
“Hailey looked at me and was like ‘throw better. You can throw better than that. Just throw hard, and do what you do,’ ” Tipton said.
All Tipton did was strike out 15 batters, throwing 76 strikes in 105 pitches and not walking anyone.
Keeping the opposition off balance with her lethal change-up, Tipton allowed only two runners into scoring position. Tipton retired the last nine batters she faced, eight by strikeout.
Not to mention, Tipton fought through pain. Having dislocated her kneecap Sunday in the Eastman Softball Tournament, Tipton also overcame some minor ankle pain Tuesday. But she indicated it’s nothing serious, mainly from losing some stability when she delivers certain pitches.
“I was struggling to hit a spot in my first two innings, and I think it showed,” Tipton said. “Once I started hitting my spots, I picked it up. ... Sometimes I just look at the ball, and I’m like ‘do what I tell you to do.’ ”
TIGHT AT THE TOP
The win pulled the Lady Indians (10-3-1, 2-1 District 1-4A) into a tie with West Ridge (7-10-2, 2-1) in the district standings, both teams now a half-game behind Daniel Boone (3-1).
The Lady Wolves got six solid innings from Victoria Browder, who struck out two and didn’t walk any in her six-hit effort.
Two big plays from left fielder Lily Frazier kept West Ridge alive, the first coming when she fielded Savannah Hutchins’ line-drive single in the third. Frazier alertly helped get the ball to catcher Natalie Moore, who tagged out Allie McConnelee at home to keep the game scoreless.
Frazier later robbed a sure home run by Sophie Dean when she reached over the left-field wall.
“That’s not a fundamental thing; that’s an athletic move by somebody that’s determined,” West Ridge coach Bill Wagner said. “We don’t coach that. I wish we did.”
JUST ENOUGH
After Emma Anthony’s one-out single in the fifth, McConnelee put runners on second and third with a double. Moore then scored when Haigan Depew grounded out.
McConnelee doubled twice and went 2-for-2 to lead D-B, while Depew, Hutchins, Porter and Anthony all singled once.
“It sounds different coming off (McConnelee’s) bat,” D-B assistant coach Mike Sweeney said. “We’re blessed to have her.”
Moore’s double began the game for West Ridge. Madison Chapman, Brenna Jamison and Frazier each had one hit.
UP NEXT
Both teams play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dobyns-Bennett hosts David Crockett, while West Ridge travels to Sullivan East.