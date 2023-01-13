JOHNSON CITY — Withstanding a run out of the locker room, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Big 5 Conference with a 67-55 win over Daniel Boone on Friday at the Boones Creek Elementary gymnasium.

Having only five players in the scoring column proved to be enough for the Indians (10-8, 2-0). Brady Stump led the Model City quintet with 27 points and Jonavan Gillespie pitched in 19.

