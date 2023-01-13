JOHNSON CITY — Withstanding a run out of the locker room, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Big 5 Conference with a 67-55 win over Daniel Boone on Friday at the Boones Creek Elementary gymnasium.
Having only five players in the scoring column proved to be enough for the Indians (10-8, 2-0). Brady Stump led the Model City quintet with 27 points and Jonavan Gillespie pitched in 19.
East Tennessee State signee Dante Oliver, who returned to the Tribe lineup for the first time since an early-December injury, added 14. Oliver had 10 in the final period, and the “big three” accounted for 60 of D-B’s 67 points.
“It feels good to have our team back together and have a little rhythm,” Tribe coach Chris Poore said. “You can tell that we’re still trying to figure it out.
“I thought I did a bad job of preparing them for this because I’ve been so focused on getting our players to know what we’re going to run from this point on. I spent a lot of time on that and not a whole lot on the pace of play that we’re going to play with.”
The Indians stagnated coming out of the break, going just 2-for-10 in the third quarter, but turned up the heat in the fourth when they hung 29 points on the board. They also were money from the free-throw line, going 11-for-12 in the final eight minutes.
“This was everything that we were afraid of,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “Brady and Jonavan getting 20 each or close to it and then throwing Dante back in there, it’s a three-headed monster.”
Jamar Livingston did all he could to keep the Trailblazers in the game, scoring a game-high 31. The senior hit 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and 8 of 20 from the field.
Teammate Peyton Long, with 14 points, was also in double figures.
“We tried to really get the ball out of (Livingston’s) hands,” Poore said. “We were in super deep gaps and we were really sitting in his pocket. He figured it out and got to the line a bunch and we’ll have to go back and revisit how he was able to do that.
“He’s a good player and we’ve got to learn to fill that gap without fouling him.”
The ‘Blazers caught up after being down 30-23 at halftime and took a 34-32 lead midway through the third. The teams traded buckets to start the fourth and Boone had as much as a four-point lead but could not hold it.
Kingsport caught fire in the final period, going 7-for-10 from the field. The final dagger came with 1:59 left in the game when Oliver nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it an 11-point game, 60-49.
“In the fourth, it was a two-point game there for a while and I thought we had a few chances to get it up to six, but we missed some looks,” Brown said.
Friday’s game — along with every other remaining Daniel Boone home game this season — was moved to Boones Creek Elementary because of water damage in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium over the holiday break.
LADY ‘BLAZERS STORM BACK
The Lady Trailblazers came out of the halftime locker room with a vengeance, erasing an eight-point deficit by holding D-B to 4-of-17 shooting while forcing seven turnovers in a 48-37 Boone victory.
“We cut it to a bucket going into the fourth and I challenged them again like I did on Tuesday,” Boone coach Justin Humphries said. “There’s a lot of girls that have been on this team that have been through the lows and they kept going and kept persevering. They’re seeing their work pay off now.”
The Lady ‘Blazers (15-4, 3-0) outscored the Lady Indians 16-3 in the fourth.
Boone freshman sensation Andrea Flores showed the way with 15 points, including seven in the game’s final three minutes. Kyleigh Bacon pitched in 12.
Hannah Frye scored 17 and Caroline Hill had 16 to lead the Lady Indians (6-13, 0-2).