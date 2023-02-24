FRANKLIN — A trio of Dobyns-Bennett grapplers will contend for state titles Saturday at the TSSAA Class AA wrestling championships at Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Garrett Crowder in the 220-pound weight class, Max Norman (160) and Mason Jakob (113) all captured wins in Friday semifinal matches.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.