FRANKLIN — A trio of Dobyns-Bennett grapplers will contend for state titles Saturday at the TSSAA Class AA wrestling championships at Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
Garrett Crowder in the 220-pound weight class, Max Norman (160) and Mason Jakob (113) all captured wins in Friday semifinal matches.
Crowder, who finished third in the state a year ago, took a 5-2 decision over Centennial's Patrick Styblo. Crowder faces Wilson Central's Noah Todd in Saturday’s championship match.
Norman, who won the 145-pound championship last season, pinned Clarksville's Jack Stein in 4:40. Nolensville's Tre McTorry is the only one who stands between Norman and a second state title.
Jakob won by a 12-2 major decision over Houston's Colby Baltz in the semifinals, and he’s matched up with Cleveland's Chase Walker in Saturday’s final.
D-B's Titus Norman lost a 7-1 decision to Summit's Jarvis Little in the 126 semifinals. Tribe teammate Nikolas Burke worked his way through the consolation bracket and scored a 13-8 decision over West Creek's Standford Thompson in the 182-pound class.
D-B's Alivia Ryan lost in the 100 girls semifinals and later the consolation semifinals.
West Ridge’s highlights included Tucker Brown (132) and Angel Coger (165 girls) advancing to the third round of consolations.
Science Hill seniors Devon Medina and Keimel Redford also advanced to the Class AA championship round.
Medina defeated Germantown's Brandon Powell in a sudden victory in the 195 semifinals and faces Cleveland's Tyson Russel in Saturday’s finals.
Redford scored a pinfall over Coffee County's Blaine Myers in the 285 semifinals. He takes on Maryville's Hayden McDonald for the heavyweight championship.
Three other Hilltoppers lost in the semifinal round. Stiles Millers (113) dropped an 8-2 decision to Cleveland’s Chase Walker, Chase Smalling (120) was pinned by Cleveland's Bryson Terrell, and Sawyer Ward (girls 138) lost a major decision to Independence's Brooklyn Long.
CLASS A
Volunteer’s Evan Glass, competing in the Class A 113 semifinals, dropped a 15-3 major decision to Hillwood's Lucas Martin.
Sullivan East's Dawson Jones (160) made his way through the third consolation round with an 11-8 decision over Page's Josh Ward.
David Crockett’s Gabe Ferrell (182) pinned Josh Inso of MLK in consolations, and teammate Jake Ferrell (132) scored a fall over Seymour's Keegan Perkins in the consolations.