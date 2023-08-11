EWING — Their personalities might be about as different as their hairstyles. But twin brothers Darin and Marky Gulley are united in their aim to help Thomas Walker’s football team return to the VHSL playoffs.
Not since 2019, when the Gulley twins were in eighth grade, have the Pioneers made it there. For their senior year at Thomas Walker, the pieces appear to be in place.
“I feel like we can make it,” said Darin, who’s entering his third year as the team’s starting quarterback.
And this year, he doesn’t have to learn a new system. With coach Tanner Hall’s summer arrival last season, Darin didn’t have much time to get acclimated to a different offensive scheme.
Not the case this year. A dual-threat signal-caller, Darin has a firm grip on the Pioneers’ up-tempo approach — even if it might not be quite as fast as Josh Heupel’s Tennessee offense.
“I can hold the ball better and get a better release now,” Darin said. “(As a senior), I feel like I need to take charge of the younger ones now and coach them up a little bit.”
TWIN POWER
Both Gulley brothers stand 5-foot-10 and weigh 165 pounds, according to MaxPreps. But the best way to tell them apart in person? Marky’s hair is noticeably longer.
Marky might occasionally play on offense, but he’ll primarily line up at defensive end and sometimes linebacker depending on the Pioneers’ needs.
“I just like it, like to hit people,” Marky said. “(I’m going to enjoy my senior year) a lot better (playing with Darin).”
DOUBLING UP
Opposite as they might be, Darin and Marky share the same career plans after graduating high school.
Both plan to attend a tech school and become mechanics after earning their degrees, following in their family’s footsteps.
“Our Dad and Grandpa were always around motors and vehicles, so we just got into that with them,” Darin said.
But the drive to the playoffs comes first for the Gulleys and their 14 fellow Pioneers seniors.
“We just want the team to come together, and for all of us to play well and have a good season,” Darin said.
Thomas Walker kicks off its 2023 season at Cumberland Gap on Aug. 25.