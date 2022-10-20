Tennessee High's Madison Blair (2) tries to hit the ball past a Signal Mountain defender during the Lady Vikings' TSSAA Class AA tournament opener on Tuesday in Murfreesboro. Tennessee High bounced back with a victory on Wednesday to stay alive but fell to Dyer County on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO — One of the best seasons in recent memory came to an end for the Tennessee High volleyball team, which fell to Dyer County 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 in a TSSAA Class AA elimination match Thursday.
The Lady Vikings (33-8) won both the district and region tournament titles for the first time since 2017 and on Wednesday won a state tournament game for the first time since 2001, a four-set victory over Lexington.
Tennessee High tied the 2015 team for the fewest season losses and compiled the second-highest winning percentage in program history. The top-six state finish is the program's best since 1998.
“This has been an amazing journey and it’s not just the state tournament,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “How we got here is a journey all to itself. We lost one about three weeks ago to an injury and we had to change the offense pretty much overnight and didn’t miss a beat. Our strength all year has been team chemistry and these girls are so close.”
Johnson, who recently became the program’s all-time winningest coach, returns a good portion of the lineup for next season. The Lady Vikings, however, will be moving back up to Class AAA, according to the TSSAA's reclassification numbers released this week.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do with the realigning and going back up,” Johnson said. “It’s going to make it so much tougher and I don’t necessarily agree with a school of 1,100 kids in the same league as a school of 2,600. I’m going to do everything I can in the offseason to help these girls get back here next season.”
The seniors led the attack for Tennessee High. Marley Johns finished with 17 kills and seven digs and Kira Adams added 13 kills with three blocks. Madison Blair tallied 10 kills and 21 digs, and Marae Herrmann had a season-high nine kills.
Sophie Meade added 10 kills and 17 digs and Bree Adams had a career day with highs of 52 assists and 19 digs.
Sydnee Pendland led the defense with 32 digs.
“Dyer County was a big team, but we just couldn’t finish today,” Johnson said. “We were up nine points in the first and fourth set and couldn’t hold on. We struggled with finishing all week long and that’s something we had done all season was put people away.”