Madison Blair

Tennessee High's Madison Blair (2) tries to hit the ball past a Signal Mountain defender during the Lady Vikings' TSSAA Class AA tournament opener on Tuesday in Murfreesboro. Tennessee High bounced back with a victory on Wednesday to stay alive but fell to Dyer County on Thursday.

 Cheryl Gray

MURFREESBORO — One of the best seasons in recent memory came to an end for the Tennessee High volleyball team, which fell to Dyer County 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 in a TSSAA Class AA elimination match Thursday.

The Lady Vikings (33-8) won both the district and region tournament titles for the first time since 2017 and on Wednesday won a state tournament game for the first time since 2001, a four-set victory over Lexington.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

