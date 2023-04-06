BLOUNTVILLE — Getting to put the jersey on one more time means everything to a high school basketball player and Thursday’s annual FCA Virginia/Tennessee senior all-star basketball game provided the best environment.

Both teams lit up the scoreboard at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex as Tennessee came out on top 131-93 in one of the highest-scoring affairs of recent memory.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

