Dobyns-Bennett’s Dante Oliver (5) goes up for a score in Thursday’s FCA Virginia/Tennessee all-star basketball game at West Ridge High School in Blountville. Tennessee’s boys and Virginia’s girls won their games.
BLOUNTVILLE — Getting to put the jersey on one more time means everything to a high school basketball player and Thursday’s annual FCA Virginia/Tennessee senior all-star basketball game provided the best environment.
Both teams lit up the scoreboard at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex as Tennessee came out on top 131-93 in one of the highest-scoring affairs of recent memory.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Dante Oliver was named the game’s MVP finishing with 29 points and also winning the slam dunk contest at halftime.
“I felt like I played pretty good, but more importantly, I just wanted to come out here and have fun,” Oliver said. “I wanted to come out here and play one more game with Brady (Stump) and Jonavan (Gillespie).
“Being out on the court with a bunch of new guys this year, I got used to playing with new people. They’re all some of the best players from their teams and we had a blast.”
Hampton’s Cadon Buckles — the Class 1A state tournament MVP — finished with 27 points while D-B’sStump finished with 18.
The Tennessee squad nailed an impressive 18 shots from long range.
Unicoi County’s Grant Hensley — the 3-point shootout winner with 11 — finished with 17 points with 15 coming in the second-half.
Volunteer’s Joltin Harrison (16) and Unaka’s Landon Ramsey (10) were the other scorers in double-digits for the Tennessee squad.
Virginia MVP Sam Duncan of Auburn finished with 22 while Pulaski County’s Khalib Horton had 21. The Virginia squad got down early 18-3 and could never recover, but did hit 13 shots from distance in the game.
“It feels great to play with all of these guys because they’re making me laugh on and off the court,” Duncan said. “Basketball has been a part of my life since I was a little kid and getting to put on my high school jersey one more time is bittersweet.
“It does feel good to get recognized as MVP in my last game, though.”
Virginia 86, Tennessee 84
A strong second-half surge propelled the Virginia girls team to a come-from-behind victory over a loaded Tennessee squad that had close to 10,000 career points in the starting lineup alone.
Virginia MVP Keslyn Secrist of Pulaski County — an Indiana State signee — netted a game-high 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for a double-double.
“Getting to come down here and play with people that I’ve never played with before and bond with each other created a great buy-in,” said Secrist, who’s Lady Cougars lost in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game to Hampton. “Back home, I know everyone supports me and to wear the Cougar jersey and be a part of Pulaski County girls basketball means a lot to me.”
Secrist also won the 3-point contest as well in a shootout over Glenvar’s Rhyan Harris. Secrist sank nine shots from long range in the shootout while Harris made seven.
Elizabethton’s Renna Lane had a chance to win the game with a half-court heave as time expired, but her shot clanked off the front of the rim.
Tennessee MVP Lyndie Ramsey of Unaka scored 21 points to lead the way. The best scorer in Northeast Tennessee of the past 40 years will make her college decision next week.
“It was fun to play with people that understood basketball and knew what to do,” Ramsey said. “With Lina (Lyon), Renna (Lane) and myself out there, it was like our old travel ball team again. It felt amazing to play with them one more time and I didn’t know if I’d get that opportunity again.”
Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) and Rhyan Harris (Glenvar) each scored 12 while Twin Springs’ Kayli Dunn and Floyd County’s Destiny Harman each had 11.
The Tennessee side’s scoring was incredibly diverse as nearly every player scored. Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey scored 12 while Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare finished with 12.