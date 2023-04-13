For Tazewell’s Landri Lallande, there’s no such thing as a “sophomore slump.”
In fact, you could almost say her second prep campaign is a spike. She’s already broken the school record in the discus twice within the last week and she’s ranked second in all classifications in Virginia with a throw of 133 feet, six inches.
Later this month at the Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics at Science Hill in Johnson City, Lallande will take aim at the oldest standing girls meet record — a heave of 134-9¾ by Elizabethton’s Angie Barker that has stood largely unchallenged since 1981.
“I work as hard as I can with it because this is my favorite sport,” Lallande said. “I put most of my effort into it with weightlifting during the offseason and throwing as much as I can during the season.”
A SPECIAL BOND
Area track and field aficionados may recall Lallande’s stepmother Zachlynn (Blackburn) throwing for Tazewell in the early 2000s before going on to a standout career at East Tennessee State. Lallande’s father, Adam, played football at VMI and coached a variety of high school sports for 28 years before landing an assistant coach’s position on the Emory & Henry track team.
Blackburn and former Sullivan Central standout Courtney Barnett — a four-time state champion in the discus — went throw-for-throw week after week in one of the best eras of throwing ever.
“(Blackburn) came into my life when I was about 4,” Lallande said. “Her and my dad said they were going to get married. My older sister and I were all for it.”
Lallande and Blackburn’s bond has been strong for many years and it has helped usher along one of the best Southwest Virginia female throwers since another Tazewell thrower, Kasey Addair, was in the ring a decade ago.
“I had thrown a little bit with the high schoolers that she was coaching when I was still very young,” Lallande said. “When JV soccer got canceled my eighth-grade year, I came out to do track because I didn’t want to sit around and do nothing.”
Until last week, Blackburn held the Judy Thomas meet record at 122-4 (2005) and Addair held the school record at 133-1 (2012). Lallande crushed both of them with one winning heave of 133-3 with Blackburn watching the whole time.
“It was really fun and I had questioned my dad about what the meet record was,” Lallande said. “We had talked about seeing how many records I could break just for the fun of it. It was a really cool experience to have my name on another meet and to have my mom there.”
At Wednesday’s Food City Classic in Abingdon, Lallande reset her record to 133-6.
FRESHMAN STATE CHAMP
It will be hard for Lallande to follow up what she did last season, which was win the Class 2 state individual title in the discus. Her winning throw of 118-9 came as a little bit of surprise, but the potential has been there since she first picked up the implement.
“It was very unexpected, to be honest,” Lallande said. “I really didn’t expect it because my competitor Riley Houseright (of Gate City) was really good. When I hit the throw that eventually won it, everyone knew.”
Lallande is not only good in Virginia, she’s ranked 10th in her class nationally. A continued upswing coming down the stretch of the season could land her in the top five.
CHASING NUMBERS
A lot of track athletes don’t look at meet or school records, but Lallande embraces the chase and always looks for a challenge.
The all-time Southwest Virginia best in the discus of 142-7 by Kelly Haught of John S. Battle has also stood since 1981.
“I think it’s unbelievable to see how far along I am because I’m just a sophomore,” Lallande said. “My competition right now being from a smaller school is not within the people at the meets, it’s within the records that are held at certain places.
“I found the school record and now that’s mine. I love to keep finding those numbers that I can shoot for.”
She’s fully aware of how good Barker was back in the early 1980s and that she was an NCAA indoor individual shot put national champion at ETSU in 1988.
Barker qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials that same year but blew out her knee in a pickup softball game shortly after winning the indoor title.
At last year’s Six Rivers Relays, Lallande finished sixth as Thomas Walker’s eventual Class 1 state champion Lakin Burke won with a heave of 124-2.
“It wasn’t really that bad because that was my first time in a big cage,” Lallande said. “I was expecting a different outcome because I wasn’t used to a big cage. It was a good experience.
“Getting beat at Six Rivers last year didn’t hurt that bad because I was just there to compete and I was glad I got invited.”
She’s not too bad in the shot put either, ranked second in the meet’s latest checklist with a throw of 35-2. The shot put hasn’t won her over yet, but it’s getting there.
“Getting shot put to where it should be will take a lot of work,” Lallande said. “Shot has not yet won my heart over, but it's getting there. Last year, I didn’t want to do it at all and I looked at it as more of ‘let’s get this thing over with.’”
TAKE A LOOK AROUND
Traveling to Tazewell County may be a bit far from the Tri-Cities — almost two hours from Johnson City — but you will be rewarded with scenery not seen in too many other places in the commonwealth.
Taking the road to places like Burke’s Garden and Abbs Valley is a treat and the greenery along Highway 19 is a break from the bustle of the more populated cities in the area.
“It’s very small and everybody knows everybody up here,” Lallande said. “If you go up into Burke’s Garden, you get a lot of scenery and there’s a ton of trails along the mountains. It really is something to see up here.”