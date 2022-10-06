WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday.
Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
For Wise Central, Emma McAmis had 25 kills and 27 digs. Sophie Fleming added 16 digs.
Emilee Mullins totaled 37 assists and 22 digs.
Castlewood 3, Thomas Walker 1
CASTLEWOOD — Patricia Bigge fired up 16 kills for Thomas Walker, but the Lady Blue Devils earned a 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 win.
Macee Collins had 28 digs while Kalli Woods added 14 for the Lady Pioneers.
Taylor Epperly came up with 12 assists and Karlie Jones totaled 11.
Abingdon 3, Lee 0
BEN HUR — Totaling 20 digs, Riley Cvetkovski led the Lady Falcons to the 25-12, 27-25, 27-25 win.
Ella Kiser (20 assists, 10 kills), Gracie Statzer (15 kills) and Loralie Sargent (11 digs) were also key contributors.
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
Aidan James totaled 32 digs to pace the Lady Bearcats to the 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 win.
Charlie Carpenter added 28 assists and four kills while Ellie Cobb had 10 kills.
J.I. Burton 3, Rye Cove 0
NORTON — Despite 15 digs from Naquila Harless, the Lady Eagles fell in straight sets: 25-16, 25-16, 25-11.
Emma Gibson added nine digs, five assists and four kills for Rye Cove.
John Battle 3, Ridgeview 2
CLINTWOOD — It was a tough five-setter and the Lady Trojans came away with the 17-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6 win.
Molly Little led the Battle attack with 15 kills and also had 15 digs. Mackenzie Smith added 10 kills, 20 assists and 21 digs. Allison Smith chipped in with 32 digs while Jacqueline Hill totaled 16 assists.
SOCCER
Bearden 6, Science Hill 0
KNOXVILLE — Science Hill couldn’t hold up against juggernaut Bearden.
Bearden, which has surrendered just one goal all season, rolled over the Lady Hilltoppers.
Bearden improved to 16-0 on the season and has outscored the opposition by a total of 96-1.
University High 2, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Carmen Ellis and Clara Lipscomb found the net for the Lady Buccaneers, who forged a tie with the Lady Cyclones.
Kaiya Simmons and Camdyn Garland scored for the Lady Cyclones. Mollie Johnson had two assists.
Tennessee High 4, Morristown West 0
MORRISTOWN — Riley Miller netted two goals and had an assist to lead the Lady Vikings to the victory over the Lady Trojans.
Abby Littleton had a goal and assists, while Ariana Patterson accounted for the other score.