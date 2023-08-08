NORTON — John I. Burton’s football team has a lot of question marks this year, but junior Ian Tate’s ability isn’t one of them.
Tate, one of few returnees to see significant playing time last fall, is back at wide receiver and in the secondary for the Raiders.
Naturally, a lot of the younger players have looked up to Tate this offseason. Two of them are battling for the starting quarterback job: freshman Peyton Brummitte and junior transfer Tyson Welch.
“They’re both new, haven’t really played much on varsity, but they’re getting used to the quarterback position,” Tate said. “I’m really excited to work with them. They’re getting their rhythm and getting comfortable back there.”
Statistically speaking, Tate is Burton’s top returning offensive player. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior ran the ball nine times for 86 yards and gained 154 yards with two touchdowns on nine pass receptions as a sophomore.
And it’s not much different on the defensive side. Tate was tied for the team high with his two interceptions last fall.
”I think I’ve kind of improved everywhere,” he said. “Got a little stronger this offseason, got faster, more athletic. We had a good year last year, just hungry to get back out there.”
OH, SO CLOSE
Tate has a point. J.I. Burton lost just one district game in 2022.
But the 20-6 defeat by Rye Cove ultimately kept the Raiders out of the playoffs via tiebreaker, after Burton had finished in a three-way tie for the Cumberland District crown.
”It just kind of showed us that every single game is important,” Tate said. “I think we kind of took some games for granted last year, and it cost us at the end. We expected to be a playoff team, and we wanted to compete for a region title. But that’s just not how the ball rolled for us. We’re excited to get out there and compete again.”
ALL ABOUT SPORTS
Tate — who also plays basketball and runs track — does intend to remain around athletics after he graduates Burton in 2025, even if not as a student-athlete.
Don’t be surprised to find his byline in local publications. After all, his aunt Jenay Tate served as editor and publisher of the Coalfield Progress during her 40-year tenure there, which included multiple VPA awards. Her family had owned the newspaper since 1924 before later acquiring The Post in Big Stone Gap and later the Dickenson Star.
“I’d love to be a sportswriter some day,” Ian said. “I think it just kind of runs in my blood, and I just love sports.”
But he still has two years of high school left until then. And he hopes to help Burton earn the first VHSL playoff berth of his career this fall.
”We’re a very hard working group, very close,” Tate said. “We’ve had a lot of good team bonding over the summer and through two-a-days in practice. Really excited for this season.”
The Raiders, who finished 5-5 overall last year, kick off the season Aug. 25 at Ridgeview.