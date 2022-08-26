Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan knows it’s a huge task when his Falcons (0-1) play host to Dobyns-Bennett (1-0) on Friday night.
McMillan served as the defensive coordinator at D-B from 2010-14. He believes this year’s Indians squad could be the most talented since the 2012 team, which reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.
But he and D-B coach Joey Christian also know the Falcons will give their best effort no matter who the opponent is. After Volunteer starting quarterback Riley Littleton broke his thumb in the opening game against West Ridge, Cason Christian has moved from receiver to quarterback.
“Riley will play, but he will be at running back and some defense for us certainly,” McMillan said.
“Cason had been getting some reps (at quarterback) in practice. It’s good for us that he gets to touch the ball a lot. But it takes away an outside threat where you’re robbing Peter to pay Paul. People will pay more attention to (Andrew) Knittel. It’s not the ideal situation, but he will do a good job for us.”
The biggest concern for the Falcons is a Tribe defense which was dominant in the Indians’ 31-0 win over Tennessee High on opening night.
“Obviously, we played well to hold a team with their talent to a goose egg,” Christian said.
“If you hold the opponent to 58 yards total offense, you’re going to be successful. They gave us a little trouble at the end of the first quarter and start of the second when they ran the split back veer, but when our guys got where they were supposed to be, we took control and they didn’t have a first down in the first half.”
Branson Carswell led the team with eight tackles, followed by George Evans and Cannon Mullins with seven each. Mullins, an all-state wrestler, is proving to be valuable, as Christian pointed out he can line up at any position on the back end of the defense.
INDIANS OFFENSE AND FALCONS DEFENSE
Jake Carson has established himself as the starting quarterback. The 6-foot-6 senior connected on 17 of 25 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee High. His stats included five passes to Jonavan Gillespie and four to Dakari Dixon.
“I thought he had command and did really well,” Christian said. “Were there some throws he would have liked to had back? Absolutely, as we didn’t connect on a touchdown with Dakari that he’d liked to have back. We had another time (Hayden) Russell was running down the seam that could have been a touchdown. We left some meat on the bone, but overall Jake played very well.”
Brayden Simpson had a breakout game at running back with five carries for 90 yards. Hayden Jobe, Peyton Brooks and Peyton Franklin combined to rush for another 104 yards.
The biggest standout on the Volunteer defense in Week 1 was Grant Winegar. Playing at outside linebacker and defensive end, he had 11 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Thomas Galloway and Littleton prior to his injury also stood out with their efforts.
MUTUAL RESPECT
The coaches have a longstanding friendship and a ton of mutual respect.
“You play Volunteer, a Jesse McMillan team, you know they’re going to be very well-coached,” Christian said. “They’re going to find a way to outflank you, outmaneuver you to get an advantage on the edge on both sides of the ball. We will see a team multiple in formations that we don’t like defending. On the other side, they’re going to bring pressure.”
McMillan sees the Indians as a reflection of their head coach.
“In the five years I’ve been here, I don’t know if we’ve played anyone as physical as them,” McMillan said. “Greeneville and Elizabethton last year were teams like that. But defensively with the number of guys they throw at you up front, with (Andrew) Myers and Carswell at linebacker, and guys like Nigel (Vidale) and Evans on the back end, they have very good players. When you see how hard they play, that goes with Joey. I coached with him five years and his players get after it.”
ALL-TIME SERIES
D-B holds an 18-3 advantage in the all-time series. Volunteer won the first two games in 1981-82, but the Indians have dominated since, winning 16 straight including last season’s 37-7 victory.