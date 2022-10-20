CASTLEWOOD — Eastside clinched the Cumberland District title with a dominating road sweep of Castlewood on Thursday, 25-13, 25-21 25-18.

Taylor Clay showed the way for the Lady Spartans (13-10, 9-1) with 14 kills and 11 digs. Regan McCoy notched eight kills and four aces, and Braelyn Hall finished with 18 assists and 10 digs. Emmaleigh Banks led the defense with 13 digs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you