CASTLEWOOD — Eastside clinched the Cumberland District title with a dominating road sweep of Castlewood on Thursday, 25-13, 25-21 25-18.
Taylor Clay showed the way for the Lady Spartans (13-10, 9-1) with 14 kills and 11 digs. Regan McCoy notched eight kills and four aces, and Braelyn Hall finished with 18 assists and 10 digs. Emmaleigh Banks led the defense with 13 digs.
For the Lady Blue Devils (6-14, 1-9), Anna Summers had seven kills to lead the offense, and Madison Sutherland had nine assists.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2
NORTON — Behind 15 kills, 35 digs and five aces from Ryleigh Gillenwater, the Lady Titans turned the tables on the Lady Raiders, bouncing back from a two-set deficit and taking the key Cumberland match 17-25, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 15-13.
Mary Pascual also had a big day for Twin Springs, finishing with 30 digs. Gracin Herron recorded 14 digs.
Kaylee Keith dished out 19 assists for Twin Springs (11-8, 6-4).
Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 1
EWING — The Lady Eagles took charge of Cumberland road match, winning 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18.
Gracie Turner had 12 kills and Emma Gibson added eight kills and 13 digs to lead Rye Cove (7-13, 5-5). Naquila Harless led the defense with 17 digs and Olivia Edwards had 10 digs.
Patricia Bigge led Thomas Walker (7-14, 2-8) with 14 kills and six digs, and Macee Collins threw in 14 digs. Karlie Jones finished with 15 assists.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 1
NORTON — Despite a monster match by Emmah McAmis, the Lady Trojans pulled out a 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26 Mountain 7 District victory over the homestanding Lady Warriors.
Jacqueline Hill recorded a triple-double of 11 kills, 14 assists and 20 digs to lead John Battle (18-6, 8-4) . Mollie Little also had 11 kills, Bella Shutters contributed 10, and Mackenzie Smith tallied 20 assists.
Allison Smith led the Battle defense with 24 digs. Audrey Chapman added 16 and Smith 14.
McAmis, the super sophomore, tied for sixth in the VHSL record books with 39 kills, also piling up 44 digs for Central (11-13, 3-9). Emilee Mullins distributed 44 assists with 24 digs, Sophie Fleming had 16 digs and Abbie Jordan 15, and Taylor Cochran contributed seven blocks.
Ridgeview 3, Abingdon 0
ABINGDON — Tsega Mullins had 15 kills and Caiti Hill contributed nine to help power Ridgeview (16-11, 4-8 Mountain 7) to the 28-26, 25-15, 25-22 win.
Makinley Owens recorded a double-double of 35 assists and 10 digs and Hill led the defense with 25 digs.
Braelynn Strouth notched 23 digs and four kills, Leah Sutherland contributed 10 digs and five kills, and Makenzie Wright threw in eight kills for the Lady Wolfpack.