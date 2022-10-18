CLINTWOOD — Union’s volleyball team remained on its prolific path Tuesday night, stumping Mountain 7 District adversary Ridgeview in a sweep.
Brooke Bailey logged 35 assists, seven kills and seven digs, Isabella Blagg recorded 15 kills and 11 digs and the Lady Bears prevailed 25-12, 25-20, 25-22.
Jordan Shuler contributed nine kills for Union (24-1, 11-0). Gracie Gibson piled up 27 digs, Shuler added 19 and Gracy McKinney cranked out 18 for the Lady Bears, who will go to Gate City on Thursday looking to capture the outright regular-season Mountain 7 title.
Makinley Owens tallied 26 assists and 17 digs to lead the Lady Wolfpack (15-10, 3-8). Caiti Hill recorded 20 digs, Braelynn Strouth came up with 18 digs and six kills, Tsega Mullins slammed 13 kills and Leah Sutherland added nine..
Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 1
COEBURN — The Lady Spartans got the job done — 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 — behind Taylor Clay’s 13 kills and 22 digs.
Braelyn Hall, who handed out 29 assists, and senior Reagan McCoy, who put down 14 kills on Senior Night, were among Eastside’s chief catalysts in this Cumberland District clash.
Haley Day had 11 digs to go with six aces and Presley Hall put down six kills.
Ariss Vanover tallied nine digs and Macee Collins and Kalli Woods added eight apiece for Thomas Walker. Patricia Bigge recorded five kills and Karlie Jones distributed five assists.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 1
NICKELSVILLE — Emma Gibson made her presence felt in this Cumberland rivalry match on the road.
Gibson piled up 23 digs, 18 assists and eight kills in the Lady Eagles’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory. Alidia Kern contributed 21 digs and 10 assists to the triumph.
Madeline Love and Gracie Turner each slammed 11 kills with Love chipping in six digs. Naquila Harless was everywhere on defense and finished with 32 digs, and Abby Lewis supplied 14 more.
Ryleigh Gillenwater’s 30 digs, nine kills and four aces powered the Lady Titans. Kaylee Keith put 16 digs and 15 assists on her tally sheet, Mary Pascual registered 26 digs, Madison Wallace added 13 digs and Kenzi Gillenwater had six blocks.
John Battle 3, Abingdon 2
ABINGDON — The Lady Trojans regrouped after Abingdon erased a two-set deficit for a 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9 Mountain 7 District win.
Molly Little authored 23 kills, a .500 hitting percentage and six digs for John Battle. Mackenzie Smith had 25 assists, 14 digs and eight kills, Allison Smith came through with 33 digs and eight assists, Jacqueline Hill amassed 19 digs, 11 assists and nine kills, and Audrey Chapman helped out with 13 digs.
Gracie Statzer piled up a whopping 26 kills to go with 11 digs and four blocks for Abingdon. Ella Kiser supplied 26 assists, 12 digs, six kills and four aces, and Riley Cvetkovski popped up 33 digs.
Katy Creasy doled out 13 assists and Caylee Muncy had 10 digs in the tough loss.
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Amelia McKenzie smacked 12 kills, Charli Carpenter supplied 26 assists and the Lady Bearcats pinned a 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 loss on visiting Graham.
Ellie Cobb contributed 10 kills for the winners. Myra Kariuki’s 18 digs headlined Virginia High’s defensive output.