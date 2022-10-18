CLINTWOOD — Union’s volleyball team remained on its prolific path Tuesday night, stumping Mountain 7 District adversary Ridgeview in a sweep.

Brooke Bailey logged 35 assists, seven kills and seven digs, Isabella Blagg recorded 15 kills and 11 digs and the Lady Bears prevailed 25-12, 25-20, 25-22.

