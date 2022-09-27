CLINCHPORT — Scott County rivals Twin Springs and Rye Cove nearly pulled an all-nighter on Tuesday before the Lady Titans escaped with an 19-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16, 17-15 Cumberland District road victory over their neighbors.

Madison Wallace slammed nine kills for Twin Springs (6-6, 1-2), and teammate Ryleigh Gillenwater came through with eight kills and 20 digs.

