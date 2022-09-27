CLINCHPORT — Scott County rivals Twin Springs and Rye Cove nearly pulled an all-nighter on Tuesday before the Lady Titans escaped with an 19-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16, 17-15 Cumberland District road victory over their neighbors.
Madison Wallace slammed nine kills for Twin Springs (6-6, 1-2), and teammate Ryleigh Gillenwater came through with eight kills and 20 digs.
Kaylee Keith recorded 20 assists for the Lady Titans, whose defense was led by Mary Pascual with 22 digs and Amica Dooley with 17.
Kenzie Gillenwater also had five blocks for the Lady Titans.
Madeline Love had 17 kills, four blocks and five service aces to set the pace for Rye Cove. Gracie Turner added 14 kills and four blocks, and Naquilla Harless added 11 assists and 29 digs for the Lady Eagles (2-11, 1-3).
Rye Cove also got 23 digs from Abby Lewis and 10 assists from Alidia Kern.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Mackenzie Smith had 13 kills, 17 assists and 10 digs to power the host Lady Trojans to a key 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 Mountain 7 District victory.
Molly Little added 13 kills for John Battle (13-5, 3-3), and Jacqueline Hill had nine kills, 13 assists and 13 digs.
Allison Smith led Battle’s defensive effort with 32 digs, and Olivia Stevens contributed 11.
Central (10-9, 2-4) got 25 kills, 26 digs and five aces from Emmah McAmis, and teammate Abbie Jordan finished with 13 kills and 15 digs.
The Lady Warriors also got 41 assists and 27 digs from Emilee Mullins, 16 digs from Sophie Fleming and 15 digs from Emma Ramsey.
J.I. Burton 3, Castlewood 1
CASTLEWOOD — Rehgan Sensabaugh knocked down 13 kills, Kylee Sturgill played her way to 22 assists and 11 digs and Abigail Absher served up five aces in the Lady Raiders’ 25-15, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19 Cumberland win over the host Lady Blue Devils.
Chloe Branham added nine kills for J.I. Burton (5-1, 4-0), which held its place atop the district standings.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders got 19 digs from Maci Sensabaugh and 12 from Taylor Phipps.
Anna Summers had nine kills and Karly Maxfield finished with 10 assists for Castlewood (5-7, 0-3).
Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 1
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Falcons pulled themselves even in Mountain 7 District matches with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 26-24 win on the road.
Ella Kiser finished with 14 kills, 16 assists and 13 digs for Abingdon (7-8, 3-3). Gracie Statzer had 11 kills, 11 assists and 11 digs and Katy Creasy recorded 12 assists.
Defensively for the Lady Falcons, Riley Cvetkovski amassed 35 digs, Muriel Dillow had 14 and Loralie Sargent added 10.
Leah Sutherland finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and three blocks for Ridgeview (13-7, 1-4).
The Lady Wolfpack also got 38 assists and 21 digs from Makinley Owens, 30 digs and eight kills from Caiti Hill, 26 digs from Braelynn Strouth and 16 digs from Jaecey Dingus.
Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 0
EWING — The Lady Spartans continued their strong run in the Cumberland District with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-20 sweep on the road.
Taylor Clay recorded nine kills, Braelyn Hall had 19 assists and Emma Sartin finished with eight service aces for Eastside (7-10, 3-1).
Lee High 3, Rye Cove 1
BEN HUR — Chloe Calton knocked down 30 kills to lead the Lady Generals to the nondistrict win on Monday.
Blair Calton finished with 22 assists and 13 digs, Katie Hammonds had 16 assists and 17 digs, and Makayla Carr added 15 digs for Lee High.
Madeline Love led Rye Cove at the net with 15 kills. Emma Gibson had 15 digs and 12 assists, and Naquilla Harless finished with 19 digs and Abby Lewis added 15.